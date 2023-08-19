International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023

High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend

The International Series England heads into the weekend with a number of high-profile LIV Golfers in contention for the Asian Tour title.

With no LIV event this week, many from the 54-hole circuit have travelled to Clouse House in Northern England to compete in the event which offers up a $2 million prize purse as well as world ranking points.

After round two it was Jason Kokrak and David Puig who held a share of the lead at -6. Andy Ogletree and Abraham Ancer were among two of the names in the chasing pack on -5.

Ian Poulter is the best-placed Englishman in contention after the Ryder Cup legend shot opening rounds of 69 and 70 to sit at -3. He will also be joined this weekend by his son, Luke after the amateur made the cut with a superb finish to his second round.

The 19-year-old was +6 for the tournament after 15 holes on Friday but went birdie, eagle, par on the last three holes to jump up to +3 and make the cut on the number. He sits alongside Lee Westwood at +3 after the former World No.1 shot a disappointing five-over-par 75 on Friday. 

Westwood's son, Sam, was also competing in the event but missed the cut by ten shots after rounds of 76 and 79. Pat Perez, Sebastian Munoz and Brendan Steele are among three of the LIV Golfers who, like Sam Westwood, did not make the cut.

The field is competing for a $2m purse. The winner will receive $360,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 International Series England.

International Series England Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st $360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,1000
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400
