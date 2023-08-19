International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023
High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend
The International Series England heads into the weekend with a number of high-profile LIV Golfers in contention for the Asian Tour title.
With no LIV event this week, many from the 54-hole circuit have travelled to Clouse House in Northern England to compete in the event which offers up a $2 million prize purse as well as world ranking points.
After round two it was Jason Kokrak and David Puig who held a share of the lead at -6. Andy Ogletree and Abraham Ancer were among two of the names in the chasing pack on -5.
Ian Poulter is the best-placed Englishman in contention after the Ryder Cup legend shot opening rounds of 69 and 70 to sit at -3. He will also be joined this weekend by his son, Luke after the amateur made the cut with a superb finish to his second round.
The 19-year-old was +6 for the tournament after 15 holes on Friday but went birdie, eagle, par on the last three holes to jump up to +3 and make the cut on the number. He sits alongside Lee Westwood at +3 after the former World No.1 shot a disappointing five-over-par 75 on Friday.
Westwood's son, Sam, was also competing in the event but missed the cut by ten shots after rounds of 76 and 79. Pat Perez, Sebastian Munoz and Brendan Steele are among three of the LIV Golfers who, like Sam Westwood, did not make the cut.
The field is competing for a $2m purse. The winner will receive $360,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 International Series England.
International Series England Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,1000
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
