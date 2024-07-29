Influencers From Dude Perfect, Bryan Bros, Bob Does Sports And Good Good Lined Up For PGA Tour Creator Classic

George Bryan will be among the 16-player field for the nine-hole Creator Classic the day before the tournament that concludes the FedEx Cup Playoffs

George Bryan is one of 16 players in the field for the Creator Classic
Mike Hall
By
published

Famous golf content creators will take part in a new tournament ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The Creator Classic, which sees Full Swing director Chad Mumm’s production company Pro Shop team up with the PGA Tour, will be a nine-hole event that takes place the day before the tournament that concludes the FedEx Cup Playoffs, while it will be streamed on the PGA Tour’s YouTube channel, Peacock and ESPN+ and other platforms.

The event will feature a field of 16, who will take on the back nine of the newly restored course under the same conditions as the pros, with a start time of 4pm ET on Wednesday 28 August. 

Among those confirmed in the field so far are Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect, the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Good Good creators Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh.

Nick Stubbe aka Fat Perez takes a shot at TPC Scottsdale

Fat Perez has been confirmed for the inaugural Creator Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the format, there will be eight holes of strokeplay followed by a final hole playoff between the top four to determine the winner.  

Mumm said: "Golf is in the middle of an explosion in popularity and, for many young people, some of the biggest stars have emerged on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

“The Creator Classic will bring the brightest of these new stars to the biggest stage in golf, giving them a chance to compete in a real PGA Tour environment in front of fans both on site and all over the world.

"The combination of these creators, who have millions of loyal fans, and the PGA Tour’s unparalleled competitive atmosphere, production value and massive reach promises to deliver a landmark golf event unlike any other."

Brad Dalke of Oklahoma tees off during the Division I Men's Golf Individual Stroke Play Championship in 2018

Brad Dalke of Good Good is also playing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Wandell, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media, explained: “The PGA Tour is proud to partner with Pro Shop and these popular golf content creators for an exciting new concept.

“We look forward to bringing the fans of these social media stars closer to all the PGA Tour has to offer, and what better place to debut this competition than at the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs.”

The announcement of the Creator Classic comes after many golf influencers, including Fat Perez and George Bryan, took part in a unique qualifying event for the Myrtle Beach Classic, The Q at Myrtle Beach, in March, with the outcome kept under wraps until highlights were broadcast on YouTube the following month.

More information on the Creator Classic can be found here.

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

