Influencers From Dude Perfect, Bryan Bros, Bob Does Sports And Good Good Lined Up For PGA Tour Creator Classic
George Bryan will be among the 16-player field for the nine-hole Creator Classic the day before the tournament that concludes the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Famous golf content creators will take part in a new tournament ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake.
The Creator Classic, which sees Full Swing director Chad Mumm’s production company Pro Shop team up with the PGA Tour, will be a nine-hole event that takes place the day before the tournament that concludes the FedEx Cup Playoffs, while it will be streamed on the PGA Tour’s YouTube channel, Peacock and ESPN+ and other platforms.
The event will feature a field of 16, who will take on the back nine of the newly restored course under the same conditions as the pros, with a start time of 4pm ET on Wednesday 28 August.
Among those confirmed in the field so far are Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect, the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Good Good creators Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh.
As for the format, there will be eight holes of strokeplay followed by a final hole playoff between the top four to determine the winner.
Mumm said: "Golf is in the middle of an explosion in popularity and, for many young people, some of the biggest stars have emerged on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
“The Creator Classic will bring the brightest of these new stars to the biggest stage in golf, giving them a chance to compete in a real PGA Tour environment in front of fans both on site and all over the world.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The combination of these creators, who have millions of loyal fans, and the PGA Tour’s unparalleled competitive atmosphere, production value and massive reach promises to deliver a landmark golf event unlike any other."
Chris Wandell, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media, explained: “The PGA Tour is proud to partner with Pro Shop and these popular golf content creators for an exciting new concept.
“We look forward to bringing the fans of these social media stars closer to all the PGA Tour has to offer, and what better place to debut this competition than at the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs.”
The announcement of the Creator Classic comes after many golf influencers, including Fat Perez and George Bryan, took part in a unique qualifying event for the Myrtle Beach Classic, The Q at Myrtle Beach, in March, with the outcome kept under wraps until highlights were broadcast on YouTube the following month.
More information on the Creator Classic can be found here.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
All 120 Paris Olympic Golfers Ranked
60 men and 60 women will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in separate events at Le Golf National - with several players outside the World's top-300 involved
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team GB Golf Uniforms - How You Can Get The Adidas Gear
Team GB will be looking to secure more medals at the 2024 Olympics, and the adidas golf gear the players will be wearing is now available to buy online!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tour Pro Forced Into 16-Hour Drive To 3M Open After Flight Cancelled
Travel cancellations - as a result of the recent global technology outage - saw Wesley Bryan and Ryan Brehm's caddie, Lee Chaney end up making a long drive to Minnesota
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
3M Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Lee Hodges defends his title at TPC Twin Cities as players compete for a record purse in Minnesota
By Mike Hall Published
-
Golf World Pays Tribute To Mark Carnevale After Broadcaster Dies Aged 64
One-time PGA Tour winner and PGA Tour Radio broadcaster Mark Carnevale died "unexpectedly" on Monday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Money Has Xander Schauffele's Caddie Austin Kaiser Earned In 2024?
Austin Kaiser has likely earned a significant amount of money this season as a result of Schauffele's double-Major-winning campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's Something I've Always Wanted' - Xander Schauffele Reveals Grand Slam Ambition After Open Victory
Xander Schauffele says he's always had an eye on winning a career Grand Slam even before he became a quick-fire double Major champion
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch The Stunning Moment Si Woo Kim Makes First Hole-In-One Of 2024 Open
The Korean star hit a stunning long iron on the long par 3 17th at Royal Troon that found the bottom of the cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Flies To Michigan To Support Son Charlie At US Junior Amateur
The 15-time Major winner missed the cut at The Open in Scotland and quickly flew back to America to support his son
By Jonny Leighfield Published