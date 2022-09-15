In The Mag: Power Up Your Game, Plus Justin Thomas, Colin Montgomerie, New Titleist Drivers, Why Golfers Live Longer & More...

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

In the 35 years I’ve been playing golf, I’ve always appreciated the many health benefits the game offers; from the physical exercise involved in walking 18 holes to the mood benefits of being out in nature with time and space to think.

A round of golf, whether with friends or on my own, has been the ‘healthy’ way I have sought to deal with sadness, disappointment or stress and, until recently, golf had almost always done the trick of getting me back on track.

However, things were different this year. My usual relentlessly optimistic outlook had changed and I found myself stuck in a place where my thinking was very negative; I was constantly anxious and felt very low and depressed. In short, my mental health was really poor. Golf didn’t seem to be working its usual magic.

Working with a therapist helped me understand how I’d got into this position of negative thinking and a depressed mood. This was very important, but I also made a big effort to play more golf. When I played, I focused less on how well I was playing and more on just how great it was to be out there. I often used those rounds to talk to playing partners I trusted about how I felt, and that too was very helpful.

That dual approach was the code cracker for me, and thankfully I am now in a position where I’m back enjoying ‘good mental health’. I know golf has played a significant part in that turnaround. My personal story links in with a feature in this issue, where Fergus Bisset looks at The R&A’s drive to increase participation by focusing on the mental and physical health benefits golf can offer everyone.

I believe it could be a really powerful marketing tool for the game in its bid to attract new players – and for established golfers, it makes for comforting reading to know that when you most need it, the game of golf will be there for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Power Up Your Game!

(Image credit: Future)

Top-level golf has certainly become much more of a power game than in years gone by. While the typical club golfer may not be able to compete with the tour pros when it comes to power, a little more of it never did any golfer any harm. With that in mind, we asked GM Top 50 Coach Keith Wood to identify five potential areas all of us can look to improve on in the quest for a more powerful swing.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Future)

Brian Wacker looks back on an extremely significant season for Justin Thomas both on and off the course, from winning his second Major to his vocal opposition to LIV Golf.

The Hottest New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

We feature 16 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the new Titleist TSR metalwoods, plus reviews of the TaylorMade Stealth utlility irons, the Callaway Jaws Raw wedge and more.

Golf And Health

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergus Bisset speaks to Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, to hear about how the governing body’s drive on golf and health could provide a massive boost to global participation.

Colin Montgomerie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colin Montgomerie discusses his highlights from an extremely successful individual and Ryder Cup career.

Phrases Golfers Love To Hear

(Image credit: Future)

A round of golf is often a rollercoaster of emotions, but these ten phrases will bring comfort to anyone...

Georgia Hall

(Image credit: Future)

Matt Cradock plays a round with Georgia Hall to discuss her career to date and find out what you can learn from a Major Champion.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Future)

Jeremy Ellwood and GM editor Mike Harris enjoy golf up in the clouds on a whistle-stop tour of the Cotswolds. We also travel around Angus, visit Portstewart and much more.