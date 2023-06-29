In The Mag: FREE Royal Liverpool Strokesaver & Fujikura Shaft Guide, 34-Page Open Special, Tyrrell Hatton & Cam Smith Exclusives & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

What’s your favourite tournament? For some, it’s The Masters, and for others it’s the drama of the Ryder Cup. But for me, it will always be The Open. The combination of the pure test of links golf and a century-and-a-half of history is unbeatable.

As I write this in mid-June, we’re in the midst of a heatwave and social media is full of images of a sun-baked Royal Liverpool, host of this year’s Championship. Fans of firm, fast conditions will be licking their lips in anticipation. If the hot weather continues, we could see conditions similar to 2006, where the course was so dry the fairways turned almost white and Tiger put on a links masterclass, negotiating his way around 72 holes by threading his 2-iron between Hoylake’s bunkers.

Whatever the weather over the next month, I’m confident Hoylake will produce yet another superb winner. The course provides such a fantastic strategic test – as I’ve said in my introduction to the Strokesaver course guide that accompanies this issue, the club motto ‘Far and Sure’ sums up the job in hand. In my opinion, the ‘sure’ is more important than the ‘far’. Even in calm, soft conditions, it’s so easy to get out of position. When the wind is up and the ground is hard, it’s real white-knuckle stuff.

Whether you’ll be on the Wirral watching in person or following the action from home, I hope you enjoy it.

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Royal Liverpool Strokesaver & Fujikura Shaft Guide

(Image credit: Future)

This being our Open Championship special, We’re teamed up with Strokesaver to produce this fantastic FREE Royal Liverpool course guide, which will act as an excellent companion for those watching the action, either at the Championship itself or on TV. We've also produced a FREE shaft supplement with experts Fujikura, to help you get the best from your swing.

Open Championship Preview

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bill Elliott looks ahead to the 151st Open Championship, considers the history and characteristics of Hoylake and discusses the favourites for the Claret Jug.

Tyrrell Hatton Exclusive

(Image credit: Future)

Mark Townsend meets a funny, warm and perhaps misunderstood Tyrrell Hatton as he looks ahead to The Open Championship.

Jordan Smith's Ball-Striking Masterclass

(Image credit: Future)

Jordan Smith is one of the best ball-strikers on the DP World Tour – in 2022, he led the greens in regulation stats. The 30-year-old has been coached by Simon Shanks since he was 13 and now has two wins on tour, including last year’s Portugal Masters, where he was 30-under for the week. We take a look at how Smith and Shanks keep the swing working as well as it does.

Cameron Smith Exclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Smith tells Garrett Johnston about his triumph at St Andrews and the eventful year that’s followed.

The Best New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

Our gear section features all of the hottest releases this month, plus we look at the best drivers and hybrids of 2023.

(Image credit: Future)

Joe McDonnell, whose stunning golf course models and graphics are a class apart, delves into Hoylake’s long history.

Know The Rules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our regular section explains rules you may not know and features our popular quiz, so you won't be caught out on the course this season.

Hoylake Hole By Hole Guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Harris teed it up with fellow RLGC member Dave Peel in the spring medal, where the latter shot a level-par 72. They sat down afterwards to talk about how to tackle the links.



The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: -)

Our courses section features a luxury trip to Saint Lucia, a tour of the East Midlands, a visit to Madeira and much more.