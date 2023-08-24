In The Mag: FREE 36-Page Ryder & Solheim Cup Mag, Rickie Fowler & Bob MacIntyre Exclusives, Hybrid Masterclass & Much More...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A message from the editor, Neil Tappin:

I’m currently sitting in the media centre at the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake and writing these words to kick-off my first editor’s letter is a truly surreal feeling. I’ve played the game ever since I was able to stand upright (with varying degrees of success), followed those competing at the highest level over the last 30 years and worked for Golf Monthly since 2004. Now I have the humbling honour of becoming just its ninth editor in 112 years.

From the very start, when two-time Open Champion Harold Hilton introduced the first issue of Golf Monthly in April 1911, the basic intention was to produce a publication by golfers, for golfers. Of course, the world in 2023 is a very different place, and while the ways and means may have changed dramatically, I’m glad to say the original vision remains largely untouched. As the current incumbent, and with a brilliant team of writers and content producers to rely on, I’m looking forward to adding my own interpretation to the original brief.

Regardless of whether you’re new to Golf Monthly or a regular subscriber, it’s a pleasure to have you on board. In difficult economic times, we don’t take your support lightly. We’ll do our best to continue informing and entertaining anyone with a passion for the game. Below we pick out some of the highlights from the latest issue, which is out now...

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Ryder & Solheim Cup Mag

(Image credit: Future)

September promises to be a blockbuster month of team golf, with the staging of the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup across back-to-back weeks. To celebrate this feast of thrills and spills, we've produced a 36-page preview supplement featuring player interviews, analysis of where the cups will be won and lost and a look at past matches and the courses. It’s not to be missed!

Rickie Fowler Exclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler has been back to his best this season and found himself in the PGA Tour winners' circle for the first time in four years. Here, the 34-year-old American shares his favourite tee-to-green tips.

Hybrid Masterclass

(Image credit: Future)

Top 50 Coach Lysa Jones explains how to make the most of this versatile club.

The Best New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

This month we test the TaylorMade P790 iron, take a look at the new Titleist T-Series irons, run through the best wedges on the market, put the top shoes of 2023 through their paces, plus lots more.

Robert MacIntyre Exclusive

(Image credit: Future)

Mark Townsend catches up with fiercely determined Scot Robert MacIntyre and finds that fame and fortune have yet to change him.

The Great Debate

(Image credit: Future)

Nick Bonfield explores the concept of greatness in professional golf and ponders how it should be defined.

Rules Of Golf

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular rules section is there to make sure you don't get caught out on the course this season.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Future)

This month we take a trip to East Lothian, visit Moortown in Leeds, travel along the Lancashire coast and much more.

Mia Baker

(Image credit: Future)

We meet social media sensation Mia Baker, who is on a mission to get more people into golf… and smiling all the way.