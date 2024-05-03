'I'm Tiger Wish-He-Could' - New Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Makes Hilarious Tiger Woods Quip In Meeting With OC Joe Brady

Keon Coleman is destined for the bright lights of Buffalo after being selected by the Bills as the first player to come off the board in the second round at last week's NFL Draft in Detroit.

But before the athletic wide receiver buries his head into Sean McDermott's playbook and runs out at Highmark Stadium in September, Coleman is likely to head out onto the golf course to work on his swing and unwind a little.

The 20-year-old revealed in a pre-draft meeting with Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady and a handful of his staff that his interests away from football included relaxing at home, bowling, and playing golf.

Fast becoming known as someone with a sharp sense of humor, Coleman clarified that - while he loves competing - his number one skill is more likely to be catching passes.

Asked by Brady what Coleman does outside of football, the WR said: "Chill at the house, golf, bowl a little bit." Pushed on the golf portion of his answer, the Florida State grad continued: "I ain't no... I'm Tiger Wish-He-Could, I'm not Tiger Woods.

"I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys out there shooting five-under, I ain't doing all that. It might take me five just to putt it in. But I'm gonna go have fun."

Coleman - who also attended Michigan State for two years before switching to Florida State - has likely been playing golf for a while as he already understands the frustrations that go hand-in-hand with the sport.

He continued: "It's controlled chaos. You know, you frustrated but you can't get mad [and] pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball, so it forces me to stay calm and just swing. Just have some fun."

Coleman is just one of many NFL stars who enjoy playing golf when they're not at the practice field, with famous names such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers all good golfers who enjoy the occasional round or two.

Mahomes loves the sport so much he built a par-3 hole at his house in Kansas City while Rodgers carded an Ace in his first round back after suffering an ACL injury last year.

Meanwhile, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS commentator, Tony Romo sometimes tees it up on the PGA Tour Champions or in PGA Tour pro-am events - qualifying for his first USGA championship in 2022.

If the new Bills wide receiver enjoys a similar career to those legends, 'Tiger Wish-He-Could' may find himself playing with the man himself one day...