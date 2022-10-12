NFL Legend Tony Romo Qualifies For First USGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has qualified for his first USGA championship after snatching one of just two qualifying spaces at Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard, Oklahoma.

The 42-year-old, who now works as an analyst for CBS, teamed up with 18-year-old University of Texas commit Tommy Morrison to secure a place at next year's US Amateur Four-Ball Championship. The pair shot a best-ball 9-under-par 63 to share medallist honours, with Romo reportedly shooting 66 on his own ball.

The duo advance as part of 128 teams playing the 36-hole stroke play event at Kiawah Island in May, when the field will be cut to just 32 teams before a winner is determined through match play. Former Wake Forest players Davis Womble and Chad Wilfong outlasted their opponents and were crowned champions last year.

- Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale Golf Deals

Perhaps most surprisingly, Romo was not the only NFL quarterback in the field. Sam Bradford, who spent nine seasons in the NFL, most notably with the St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings, tried his luck but was unable to match the achievement of his counterpart.

Since retiring from a well decorated NFL career in 2016, Romo has featured numerous times on the professional scene. Through sponsor's exemptions, the American has made four PGA Tour and three Korn Ferry Tour appearances but is yet to make a cut. Earlier this year, he was unsuccessful at the Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifying Q-School.

He did however, advance to the 2010 US Open sectional qualifying at Carton Woods Golf Club, Texas and qualified for the PGA Tour Qualifying School first stage in 2018. Romo is also a three-time winner of the American Century Celebrity Championship.