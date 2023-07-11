NFL Star Patrick Mahomes' Stunning Mansion Features Par 3 Golf Hole

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' love for golf is well documented, and he'll be able to work on his game at his own home after building his very own par 3.

An overhead image of his stunning mansion was circulating online, where he has had a testing par 3 built that features a bunker to the left of the green and a large pond lining the right of the hole.

The huge green also features a large fairway and run-up area for Mahomes to work on his chipping and pitching, and his bunker game will surely be sharp with the large sand trap that sets up a testing shot with the water beyond.

Mahomes, who has a single digit index and recently made his second appearance in 'The Match', reportedly bought the plot of land with his wife Brittany near Kansas City in 2020, and three years later the project has been completed.

The two-time Super Bowl winner signed a a 10-year deal with the Chiefs reportedly worth $475m. He is said to have sold his previous house for $2.9m to move into his dream home.

The complex in Cass County, Missouri, just south of Kansas City, was reportedly snapped by a plane passenger and has been going viral across social media. It features the beautiful golf hole flanked by a large pond, a huge mansion, an outdoor pool, half a football field with his logo printed in the middle and his name in the endzone as well as a long driveway with room for multiple cars.

It's unknown how many bedrooms the mansion has and what other added extras there are inside - although he surely has room, and budget, for a state-of-the-art golf simulator given his love for the game.

The 27-year-old also reportedly owns a $3.37m mansion in his native Texas that he bought in March 2020.

Mahomes and fellow NFL player Travis Kelce recently beat NBA stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson 3&2 in The Match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. He lost in his first 'Match' appearance last year, also at the Wynn, alongside Josh Allen when the pair were defeated by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

He also played in the 2020 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada where he finished T38th in the 71-person celebrity field.

