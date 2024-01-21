NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Stuns Teammates With Ace In First Round Of Golf Since Surgery
The New York Jets quarterback achieved the feat at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas
It would be an understatement to say Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed a successful NFL career, with a Super Bowl win and the honour of being named most valuable player four times among the New York Jets quarterback’s huge list of achievements.
However, the 40-year-old is an accomplished golfer too. For example, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeu in the 2021 edition of The Match, and the pair beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, while more recently, he and Ben Silverman won the 2023 pro-am at Pebble Beach.
Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap, has now offered even more evidence that he's a force to be reckoned with on the course.
The Californian tore his achilles tendon on his New York Jets debut last September, and the resulting surgery cut short his season. Now, he appears close to full fitness having played in his first round of golf since the operation.
Rodgers paid a visit to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas with his offensive linemen Connor McGovern, Max Mitchell and Chris Glaser, and before his round was done, he had a hole-in-one!
Rodgers, who won the Super Bowl with Green Bay Packers in 2011, posted images of he and his fellow NFL players at the course, along with video reactions to his ace on the 17th and the moment he retrieved his ball from the hole.
While the shot wasn’t recorded, footage showing the immediate reaction to it sees Rodgers place hands behind his head in disbelief, while the others are equally shocked and amused by the feat. Rodgers also added a little context to the visit, writing: “O-Line Trip. First round post surgery. Las Vegas. Shadow Creek #17. “Let’s take a photo boys”, moments later…Hole in One!!!”
A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)
A photo posted by on
In Rodgers’ absence, the Jets finished third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record. However, they will get a significant boost when he returns for the start of next season. If he hits the ground running in a similar way to his return to the golf course, it’s likely to be a season to remember.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The American Express LIVE: Nick Dunlap Looks For First Amateur Victory On PGA Tour In 33 Years
Dunlap is looking to become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
What Victory At The American Express Would Bring Amateur Nick Dunlap
The University of Alabama sophomore stands to claim some significant perks with a win at La Quinta
By Mike Hall Published