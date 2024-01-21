NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Stuns Teammates With Ace In First Round Of Golf Since Surgery

It would be an understatement to say Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed a successful NFL career, with a Super Bowl win and the honour of being named most valuable player four times among the New York Jets quarterback’s huge list of achievements.

However, the 40-year-old is an accomplished golfer too. For example, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeu in the 2021 edition of The Match, and the pair beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, while more recently, he and Ben Silverman won the 2023 pro-am at Pebble Beach.

Aaron Rodgers won the pro-am at Pebble Beach in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap, has now offered even more evidence that he's a force to be reckoned with on the course.

The Californian tore his achilles tendon on his New York Jets debut last September, and the resulting surgery cut short his season. Now, he appears close to full fitness having played in his first round of golf since the operation.

Rodgers paid a visit to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas with his offensive linemen Connor McGovern, Max Mitchell and Chris Glaser, and before his round was done, he had a hole-in-one!

Rodgers, who won the Super Bowl with Green Bay Packers in 2011, posted images of he and his fellow NFL players at the course, along with video reactions to his ace on the 17th and the moment he retrieved his ball from the hole.

While the shot wasn’t recorded, footage showing the immediate reaction to it sees Rodgers place hands behind his head in disbelief, while the others are equally shocked and amused by the feat. Rodgers also added a little context to the visit, writing: “O-Line Trip. First round post surgery. Las Vegas. Shadow Creek #17. “Let’s take a photo boys”, moments later…Hole in One!!!”

In Rodgers’ absence, the Jets finished third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record. However, they will get a significant boost when he returns for the start of next season. If he hits the ground running in a similar way to his return to the golf course, it’s likely to be a season to remember.