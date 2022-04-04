'I'm Not Going There To Make Up The Numbers' - Reveals Harrington On Masters Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For the first time since 2015, Padraig Harrington will be heading to Augusta National and the iconic Masters. However, the three-time Major winner isn't going "there to make up the numbers," with the 50-year-old looking to become the oldest winner of the tournament that begins in just a matter of days.

"Yeah, I'm happy to be back," explained Harrington, following his runner-up finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic on the Champions Tour. "I'm not going there to make up the numbers. With my head, I'm going there to play my best golf and compete and try and win, get my head in the right place. Physically, I can do it, so it really is just getting your head in the right place."

Qualifying for The Masters via a fourth-place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship, which Harrington was actually unaware of at the time, the former European Ryder Cup Captain is looking to become the oldest winner of the Green Jacket since Jack Nicklaus in 1986.

At the time, the Golden Bear was aged 46 years, seven months and 23 days. If Harrington were to win, he will be nearly four years older than the 18-time Major winner, with the Irishman being aged 50 years, seven months and 10 days.

Harrington at the 2015 Masters, he would miss the cut at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between now and then though, we have a week of exciting preparation and competition to look forward to, with players in the tournament getting to see the changes made to the familiar layout of Augusta National.

Recently, changes were made to two of holes at Augusta National, the 11th and 15th, with the legendary course playing a little longer for this year's tournament. However, the Irishman feels he won't need to relearn much about the layout

"I'm looking forward to seeing the change in the green on 11," explained Harrington. "Length-wise, they've made a couple of changes. Length doesn't bother anybody on the Tour really. If they put a dip in the right of 11, that's going to be quite severe and difficult, I'm looking forward to that challenge, but that certainly -- that will make that hole tough."

As Harrington heads for Augusta National, he will be joined by his fellow countryman, Seamus Power, who will be making not only his Masters debut, but his Major debut, with the 35-year-old eyeing a strong showing on his first time out.

Along with Harrington and Power, Lowry will also be joining the Irish duo at the Masters, with Rory McIlroy likely to play alongside the three in a practice round at Augusta National, with Harrington stating: "We're going to have an Irish four-ball, for sure. Maybe more than one day!"