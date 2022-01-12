"I'm Happy He Is Back And Healthy" - Lindsey Vonn On Ex-Partner Tiger Woods
The former Olympic skier says she and Tiger are still friends after dating for three years
By Elliott Heath published
Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has spoken about her relationship with Tiger Woods after releasing her new book 'Rise: My Story'. The American dated the 15-time Major winner for three years between 2012-2015 and has revealed that the pair are still friends and she is glad to see him back healthy following his car accident in February.
"We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," the Olympic gold medallist told Entertainment Tonight. "And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."
Woods is one of the most famous athletes in the world and Vonn revealed that it is a struggle to keep things private whilst dating whilst in the public eye and what she has learned from it. "I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person," she said. "But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private. And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing."
Woods and Vonn split in 2015 due to their hectic schedules and both announced the split with very amicable statements.
“After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn announced at the time. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”
“Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating,” Woods said in 2015. “I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey and I’ll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam and Charlie and my entire family.”
Related: Who is Tiger Woods' girlfriend? - Meet Erica Herman
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review
Is the PRGR Portable Launch Monitor the best budget launch monitor on the market right now?
By Dan Parker • Published
-
'I Just Wanted To Enjoy Golf Again' – Becky Brewerton On Beating The Yips And Her Harrowing Decline
The 39-year-old has got her game back on track after regaining her Tour card – and says there is now 'closure' after overcoming her dramatic loss of form
By Alex Narey • Published