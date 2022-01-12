"I'm Happy He Is Back And Healthy" - Lindsey Vonn On Ex-Partner Tiger Woods

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has spoken about her relationship with Tiger Woods after releasing her new book 'Rise: My Story'. The American dated the 15-time Major winner for three years between 2012-2015 and has revealed that the pair are still friends and she is glad to see him back healthy following his car accident in February.

"We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," the Olympic gold medallist told Entertainment Tonight. "And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."

Woods is one of the most famous athletes in the world and Vonn revealed that it is a struggle to keep things private whilst dating whilst in the public eye and what she has learned from it. "I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person," she said. "But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private. And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing."

Woods pictured with Vonn and his children during the 2015 Masters Par 3 Contest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods and Vonn split in 2015 due to their hectic schedules and both announced the split with very amicable statements.

“After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn announced at the time. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating,” Woods said in 2015. “I have great admiration, respect and love for Lindsey and I’ll always cherish our time together. She has been amazing with Sam and Charlie and my entire family.”

