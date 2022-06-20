'If This Offends You It’s Your Problem' - Pro Responds After Angry Outbursts

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grayson Murray has refused to apologise after his bad boy antics during the final round of the US Open on Sunday.

The 2017 Barbasol Championship winner took to social media after drawing widespread criticism for first throwing his putter, then snapping one of his irons, as things went from bad to worse during his closing round at The Country Club in Brookline. Murray shot a 10-over-par 80 on Sunday, the worst round of the day, but he’s not sorry for the way he reacted.

He tweeted: “Will never apologize for wearing my emotions on my sleeve. US Opens are brutal. If this offends you it’s your problem.”

will never apologize for wearing my emotions on my sleeve. US Opens are brutal. If this offends you it's your problem.

Murray actually started his final round with a birdie, but that was as good as it got as he bogeyed the second hole. He was still level for his round when the wheels came off at the 7th, where he lost his cool the first time after making a quadruple bogey eight, launching his putter javelin style into the rough.

WATCH: Murray Launches His Putter

Sick!

Following a par on the eighth hole, the blue touch paper was lit again by a treble bogey seven on the 9th, meaning he’d dropped seven shots in three holes. He found the fairway with his tee shot at the 10th, but a pulled approach shot saw the 28-year-old lose it again, snapping the iron over his right leg.

WATCH: Murray Snaps His Iron

💀💀💀

It’s not the first time Murray has courted controversy, having hit the headlines recently for his spat with fellow pro Kevin Na. The pair almost came to blows after Na called him out on the range in Mexico after taking umbrage with Murray’s tweets about his slow play.

He took to Twitter again last week, tagging Na, after finding out the pair had been assigned neighbouring lockers at the US Open, and took great delight in responding to those who doubted he would make the cut at in Brookline after a second round 67, which followed an opening 75, saw him make the weekend by one shot. Rounds of 76 and 80 however saw the American finish with just one player below him, amatuer Stewart Hagestad.