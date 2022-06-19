WATCH: Grayson Murray Launches Putter Then Snaps Club

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf is a frustrating game and it's crucial that you're able to control your emotions out on the course. On Sunday at the US Open, that wasn't the case for Grayson Murray, who not only launched his putter a fair amount of distance after a quadruple bogey at the 7th, but snapped a club on the 10th after a pulled approach shot.

Watch the two moments below:

Murray had made quite a good start to his final round at Brookline, with the American level-par through his first seven holes. However, a catalogue of shots followed at the par 4 7th, with his missed putt for a triple bogey just burning the edge of the hole.

Visibly frustrated, Murray couldn't contain his anger, as the 28-year-old threw his putter walking off the green in a cricket/baseball like action. From there, he parred the 8th, before a triple bogey at the 9th meant he had dropped seven shots in just three holes.

Beginning his back nine, Murray found the fairway with his tee shot at the 10th, but a pulled approach meant yet another club was in for a slight scuffle. This time, it was an iron that was being damaged, with the American snapping it over his right leg.

Murray isn't shy when it comes to incidents. Back at the Mexico Open, he nearly came to blows with Kevin Na, with the pair previously being involved in a heated Twitter altercation.

Following Na resigning his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, Murray couldn't help but take a dig, with the PGA Tour winner tweeting: “You won’t be missed,” before adding “@PGATour, our rounds just got 20 min faster”.