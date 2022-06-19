WATCH: Grayson Murray Launches Putter Then Snaps Club
In a four hole stretch, Murray launched his putter and snapped an iron over his knee as he fell down the leaderboard
Golf is a frustrating game and it's crucial that you're able to control your emotions out on the course. On Sunday at the US Open, that wasn't the case for Grayson Murray, who not only launched his putter a fair amount of distance after a quadruple bogey at the 7th, but snapped a club on the 10th after a pulled approach shot.
Watch the two moments below:
Sick! pic.twitter.com/FPnUM15E4NJune 19, 2022
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/K5nACXHdYZJune 19, 2022
Murray had made quite a good start to his final round at Brookline, with the American level-par through his first seven holes. However, a catalogue of shots followed at the par 4 7th, with his missed putt for a triple bogey just burning the edge of the hole.
Visibly frustrated, Murray couldn't contain his anger, as the 28-year-old threw his putter walking off the green in a cricket/baseball like action. From there, he parred the 8th, before a triple bogey at the 9th meant he had dropped seven shots in just three holes.
Beginning his back nine, Murray found the fairway with his tee shot at the 10th, but a pulled approach meant yet another club was in for a slight scuffle. This time, it was an iron that was being damaged, with the American snapping it over his right leg.
Murray isn't shy when it comes to incidents. Back at the Mexico Open, he nearly came to blows with Kevin Na, with the pair previously being involved in a heated Twitter altercation.
Following Na resigning his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, Murray couldn't help but take a dig, with the PGA Tour winner tweeting: “You won’t be missed,” before adding “@PGATour, our rounds just got 20 min faster”.
