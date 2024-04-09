Fred Couples has once again spoken out against LIV Golf ahead of the Masters this week, saying his opinion on the rival circuit hasn’t changed.

The 1992 Masters champion has been an outspoken critic of the Saudi-backed tour, claiming “it’s all about money” and that LIV players were being insincere about their reasons for joining the tour.

Speaking at Augusta National on Tuesday, Couples said his view on LIV Golf is still the same.

“Well, has it changed? I don't think I'll ever understand it. Maybe I'll go to one and see what it's really, really like. I know how great they are as players. I get it all, and I get the 54 holes and you drive a cart to your tee and shotgun. That's easy to pick on.

“Sometimes I've picked on comments that people have made, and I've picked on comments that they talk about the [PGA] Tour, which I've said I have now 44 years invested in, and I don't want anyone picking on a tour that I think is very good.

“Now, everything can get better, but let me tell you, if the LIV Tour is better for golf, I'm missing something there. But again, I'm not here to bash them anymore. I'm going to see them all tonight.”

LIV Golf will have 13 players gunning for the Masters title this week, including 2017 champion Sergio Garcia who announced on social media: “We’re coming for that green jacket” with an image of LIV's Augusta-bound golfers.

Couples appeared to take issue with Garcia’s comments, but stopped short of mentioning the Spaniard by name. He said he doesn’t want to hear anything suggesting LIV is as good as the PGA Tour.

“Do I like coming to this tournament? I love it. Do I like five days before it seeing the people standing there saying we're coming after the green jacket? I mean, when I was 35 I was coming for the green jacket, too.

“I don't think you need to tell people what you're doing. I mean, everyone at this tournament [wants to win]. You don't think Ludvig Aberg wants to win the green jacket here, or [Tyrrell] Hatton?

“But I find it funny, and I find their golf very, very good. I love DJ (Dustin Johnson). I love Brooks [Koepka]. I don't know if they even comment on the LIV Tour. They just play golf.

“So please don't tell me the LIV Tour is as good as the PGA Tour. I don't want to hear it.”

Despite his stance on the divide, Couples was full of praise for defending champion and LIV player Jon Rahm.

He said he is looking forward to Rahm hosting the Masters champions dinner, and doesn’t expect there to be any tension on the night.

“Jon Rahm – I'm old, but he's our champion, and he's a great, great champion. It wouldn't shock me to see him win again or maybe even three times the way he plays.

“But the dinner is pretty simple. He's going to sit up there. He's going to serve us all great food and wine and we're going to have a great time.

“Was it uncomfortable last year? I don't think so. It's a long table, and I sit near my guys every year, and it's a pretty fast two hours with not much talking.

“But Jon Rahm is a tremendous champion of this tournament, and he's there to have a great night. I don't think there's any issues at all with anybody.”