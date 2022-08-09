'If I Was In Your Position I’d Do Exactly The Same' - Bland On Pelley Meeting

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Richard Bland has revealed that DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley had a surprising response to his decision to sign up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

It was originally revealed that Bland had requested a release from the DP World Tour to play in the Series in early May, and he was part of the first intake when the field was revealed for the opening tournament at the Centurion Club the following month. Bland has since played in all three events, and, speaking to former footballer Matt Le Tissier on his podcast, the 49-year-old has revealed that Pelley admitted he would do the same as him in his position.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Bland said: “When we played at Centurion, we certainly didn’t know what was going on. I had two or three meetings with Keith Pelley, our CEO, and he said to me – we were at The Belfry, at the British Masters, and he said: ‘If I was in your position I’d do exactly the same as you’re going to do.'"

The revelation comes as a surprise considering that the DP World Tour imposed sanctions on its members teeing it up in the Saudi-backed Series in the aftermath of that opening tournament. Penalties included £100,000 fines and bans from the Genesis Scottish Open and the co-sanctioned Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.

At the time, Pelley said: "Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members. Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

"Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today." A few days later, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced they were strengthening their strategic alliance amid the LIV Golf threat.

As for Bland, he went on to admit that there is only one motivation for him joining the Series. He said: "I basically told him [Pelley] what I was going to do and I’ve been fairly upfront about the reasons I’ve done it and it purely is for the money. I’m not ashamed to say that. Who wouldn’t at my age?”