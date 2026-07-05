Michael Hollick Stuns Hennie Du Plessis With 72nd-Hole Eagle To Win BMW International Open

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South Africa's Michael Hollick won the BMW International Open by a single stroke thanks to a stunning last-gasp eagle on the 72nd hole at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Hollick trailed by as many as three shots late on in Sunday's final round but rallied with two sensational 5-irons on the 17th and 18th holes to set up a maiden DP World Tour victory.

The 39-year-old - who is enjoying his rookie campaign on the DP World Tour and was co-leader through 54 holes - looked set to finish second behind fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis in Germany, only for the latter to stumble on the final two holes.

While Du Plessis was one-over on the 17th and 18th, hardly detracting from a superb round of 66 (-6), Hollick finished birdie-eagle to card a 67.

WHAT A MOMENT! 👀 A huge approach from Michael Hollick gives him a chance to force a playoff. Hennie du Plessis is in the clubhouse at 17-under. A birdie forces extra holes, while an eagle wins the title. #BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/olADyjv8WEJuly 5, 2026

Reacting to his win afterwards, Hollick - who almost gave pro golf up four years ago - said: "It's amazing, honestly. I've just given myself and my family such a good opportunity, so really looking forward to [the rest of the year].

"Four years ago, I put the clubs in the cupboard and started coaching, did a full year of coaching full-time and played like ten events on the Sunshine Tour, played quite well but didn't get into any of the big events.

"Then started 2024 by winning the Zimbabwe Open and started finding my feet again and won another two tournaments and then started the season nicely here.

"The first year is tough, it's all the unknown, you're playing your heart out to keep your card and give yourself a chance next year, but here we are."

The putt that sealed it for Michael Hollick 🏆#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/FNWodhBbY3July 5, 2026

Although Du Plessis might be smarting after failing to convert a first DP World Tour win of his own, the sting of defeat should be eased somewhat by the fact he picked up one of two exemptions into The Open Championship alongside Bernd Wiesberger.

As for Hollick, he was already in The Open anyway and can simply celebrate a check for $510,000 as well as a place in each of the Back Nine events later on in the year.

Away from the winner, Eugenio Chacarra earned a bonus check for $200,000 after topping the European Swing standings.

Chacarra claimed successive victories at the KLM Open and Italian Open recently, subsequently ticking off a goal of his at the start of the year.

He said: "It’s awesome. There’s some goals that you put on at the start of the year and one of them was to win a Swing so I’m really proud of myself."

The DP Wo