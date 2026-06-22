Open Championship Regional Qualifying Scores And Live Updates: Who Will Progress?

It's a big day in the UK and Ireland with 16 regional qualifiers taking place ahead of Final Qualifying for The Open Championship next week.
The sites feature a mix of professionals, elite amateurs, famous golfing YouTubers and celebrities, who will all be hoping to make it through to the next stage and one of four Final Qualifying venues on Tuesday June 30th.
Big names competing today include Rick Shiels, Peter Finch, Jimmy Bullard, Peter Odemwingie and George Bryan, while Golf Monthly staffers Joe Ferguson (Minchinhampton) and Sam De'Ath (North Hants) are also teeing it up.
Follow along for live updates throughout the afternoon as we report who makes it and who misses out...
The Open Regional Qualifying Scores
- Bearwood Lakes scores
- Caldy scores
- Chart Hills scores
- Craigielaw scores
- Enville scores
- Ferndown scores
- Fulford scores
- Gog Magog scores
- Hesketh scores
- Kilmarnock (Barassie) scores
- Lindrick scores
- Minchinhampton scores
- Moor Park scores
- North Hants scores
- Rochester and Cobham Park scores
- The Island scores
Live updates from...
YOUTUBER UPDATE
Peter Finch could be about to make it to Final Qualifying for the second consecutive year. He was one under thru 13. Rick Shiels isn't faring as well though at four over thru four at Caldy.
QUALIFYING SPOTS
We now have confirmation of how many qualifying places are available at each course...
- Bearwood Lakes - 8
- Caldy - 8
- Chart Hills - 7
- Craigielaw - 7
- Enville - 8
- Ferndown - 8
- Fulford - 8
- Gog Magog - 8
- Hesketh - 8
- Kilmarnock (Barassie) - 7
- Lindrick - 8
- Minchinhampton - 8
- Moor Park - 7
- North Hants - 8
- Rochester & Cobham Park - 8
- The Island - 8
JOE'S DAY AT MINCHINHAMPTON...
Here are a few nice images from Joe Ferguson's day at Minchinhampton...
FROM ONE GOLF MONTHLY STAFFER TO ANOTHER
Sam De'Ath is the other Golf Monthly staffer in regional qualifying. He was playing at North Hants.
He shot an even-par 70 including four birdies, two bogeys and one double.
That leaves him in T8 just now. And the number of spots available to Final Qualifying? Eight.
Still lots of golf to be played there, with plenty still out on the course.