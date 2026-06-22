Open Championship Regional Qualifying Scores And Live Updates: Who Will Progress?

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It's a big day in the UK and Ireland with 16 regional qualifiers taking place ahead of Final Qualifying for The Open Championship next week.

The sites feature a mix of professionals, elite amateurs, famous golfing YouTubers and celebrities, who will all be hoping to make it through to the next stage and one of four Final Qualifying venues on Tuesday June 30th.

Big names competing today include Rick Shiels, Peter Finch, Jimmy Bullard, Peter Odemwingie and George Bryan, while Golf Monthly staffers Joe Ferguson (Minchinhampton) and Sam De'Ath (North Hants) are also teeing it up.

Follow along for live updates throughout the afternoon as we report who makes it and who misses out...

The Open Regional Qualifying Scores

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