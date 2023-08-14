Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood To Play With Sons In Asian Tour Event

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A host of LIV Golf players are in the field for this week’s International Series England event at Close House, including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

However, while the pair will be up against the likes of 2010 Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed in the Asian Tour event, they will also be joined by their sons.

Luke Poulter and Sam Westwood - who have each caddied for their famous dads in the past - are appearing in the 156-player field courtesy of the Local Exemptions category.

Poulter Sr thinks it’s only a matter of time before his son beats him. In 2022, he explained: “I’m holding him off at the moment, but it will happen one day.”

The 47-year-old also promised: “When he does win I know his celebrations will match anything you’ve ever seen from me. And I will plaster it all over social media, because I'll be more proud than disappointed.”

That might only be a few days away if Luke brings his best form to the former British Masters venue this week.

Last year, Luke finished fifth in the English Men’s Amateur Championship before winning his first collegiate title in the Willow Cup in Alabama as his burgeoning career began to take off, and he will be hoping to get one over his dad at Close House.

Poulter’s Majesticks GC teammate Westwood will also be up against his son this week. Lee has competed against Sam before, in the 2022 Indonesian Masters, which was his pro debut.

At the time, the LIV Golf player said: “He started playing the game very late. He only took up the game seriously at age 16 and he is 21 now. I don’t really have any expectations for him this week. I just want him to enjoy himself.”

On that occasion Lee finished ninth while his son missed the cut after rounds of 81 and 76. Since then, Sam has been playing on the developmental MENA Tour.

Both LIV Golf players head into the International Series England tournament off the back of disappointing performances at LIV Golf Bedminster. Poulter finished 40th in the individual standings while Westwood came bottom of the 48-player field.

Each will be hoping to get firmly back on track this week in a tournament that had added significance even before confirmation their sons would appear.

For Poulter, the occasion marks his International Series debut, while Westwood has a strong association with the venue and opened its Colt Course, where the event will be played, in 2011.