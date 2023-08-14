Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood To Play With Sons In Asian Tour Event
Poulter and Westwood will play with their sons in the Asian Tour's International Series England tournament
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A host of LIV Golf players are in the field for this week’s International Series England event at Close House, including Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.
However, while the pair will be up against the likes of 2010 Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed in the Asian Tour event, they will also be joined by their sons.
Luke Poulter and Sam Westwood - who have each caddied for their famous dads in the past - are appearing in the 156-player field courtesy of the Local Exemptions category.
Poulter Sr thinks it’s only a matter of time before his son beats him. In 2022, he explained: “I’m holding him off at the moment, but it will happen one day.”
The 47-year-old also promised: “When he does win I know his celebrations will match anything you’ve ever seen from me. And I will plaster it all over social media, because I'll be more proud than disappointed.”
That might only be a few days away if Luke brings his best form to the former British Masters venue this week.
Last year, Luke finished fifth in the English Men’s Amateur Championship before winning his first collegiate title in the Willow Cup in Alabama as his burgeoning career began to take off, and he will be hoping to get one over his dad at Close House.
Poulter’s Majesticks GC teammate Westwood will also be up against his son this week. Lee has competed against Sam before, in the 2022 Indonesian Masters, which was his pro debut.
At the time, the LIV Golf player said: “He started playing the game very late. He only took up the game seriously at age 16 and he is 21 now. I don’t really have any expectations for him this week. I just want him to enjoy himself.”
On that occasion Lee finished ninth while his son missed the cut after rounds of 81 and 76. Since then, Sam has been playing on the developmental MENA Tour.
Both LIV Golf players head into the International Series England tournament off the back of disappointing performances at LIV Golf Bedminster. Poulter finished 40th in the individual standings while Westwood came bottom of the 48-player field.
Each will be hoping to get firmly back on track this week in a tournament that had added significance even before confirmation their sons would appear.
For Poulter, the occasion marks his International Series debut, while Westwood has a strong association with the venue and opened its Colt Course, where the event will be played, in 2011.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Win $10,000 When Predicting the Top Four at the BMW Championship
We have teamed up again with Oddschecker to give away $10,000 this week at the BMW Championship. Predict the top four finishers at this week's FedEx Cup event, to win this grand prize!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
'I've Never Made It And I Want To' - Lucas Glover on Ryder Cup Hopes
After back-to-back wins, the 43-year-old is a surprise name in contention for one of Zach Johnson's captain's picks
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I've Never Made It And I Want To' - Lucas Glover on Ryder Cup Hopes
After back-to-back wins, the 43-year-old is a surprise name in contention for one of Zach Johnson's captain's picks
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘That’s Just Crazy To Me’ - Lilia Vu On Becoming New World No.1
The 23-year-old will overtake fellow American Nelly Korda following her six-shot win over Charley Hull at Walton Heath
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Cameron Smith Secures Dominant LIV Golf Bedminster Victory
The Australian never looked in bother as he cruised to a second LIV title of the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Didn't Know If I Could Ever Win Again' - Vu Celebrates 'Amazing' AIG Women's Open Victory
The American dedicated the win to her team, after Vu picked up a second Major scalp of 2023
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Spotted 'Walking Fine' Whilst Attending Son's Junior Golf Event
The 15-time Major champion has not played since his latest surgery after hobbling out of the 87th Masters in April
By James Nursey Published
-
'She Played Great' - Hull Praises Lilia Vu's AIG Women's Open Victory
Although Hull was unable to claim her maiden Major, the Englishwoman had nothing but praise for Vu's performance
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Protestors Target AIG Women's Open At Walton Heath
The protestors were spotted on the 17th green as the final group of Lilia Vu and Charley Hull finished their rounds
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Charley Hull Holes Stunning Bunker Shot For Eagle At AIG Women's Open
The home favourite gave fans something to cheer about as she holed a stunning bunker shot on the 11th
By James Nursey Published