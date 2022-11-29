Lee Westwood’s Son To Make Pro Debut

Lee Westwood is in Jakarta this week as he aims for his fourth Indonesian Masters title as the Asian Tour season concludes.

However, while much of the attention will be on the 49-year-old as he attempts to replicate his successes at Royale Jakarta Golf Club in 2011, 2012 and 2015, for another member of the Westwood family, it will be a memorable occasion too.

Westwood’s son, Samuel, is making his pro debut in the tournament - which is also part of the International Series - but his father explained he's keen not to put too much expectation on his son. He said: “He started playing the game very late. He only took up the game seriously at age 16 and he is 21 now. I don’t really have any expectations for him this week. I just want him to enjoy himself.”

Samuel is not unfamiliar with big golf occasions. He has caddied for his father several times, including The Masters and the Ryder Cup in 2021. However, making his pro debut is a different matter - something Lee is acutely aware of. He said: “I expect him to be nervous and feel uncomfortable, but we all feel that way when you tee it up for the first time and once that has passed I expect him to start enjoying himself, start hitting some good shots and build on that. But I have no expectations as far as scores are concerned.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for his own chances of creating special memories this week, Westwood Sr. is convinced that he has what it takes to make it four wins from four appearances in the tournament. He said: “It’s great to be back. Obviously, Covid meant we could not get out here. This place has very special memories for me, I have been here three times and won three times. It is very nice to be back, and I am looking forward to it.

“The golf course obviously suits me very well and I have always enjoyed coming to Asia where I have enjoyed so much success. I haven’t played a lot recently; it’s been pretty cold back in England, so not much chance to play. I played yesterday, today and tomorrow, so I will be ready for Thursday.”

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas