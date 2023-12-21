‘I Will Never Chase Money’ - Ludvig Aberg Reveals He Turned Down LIV Golf Approach

Ludvig Aberg has revealed that he has been approached by LIV Golf, but says he “will never chase money” and wants to “play against the best”.

The Swede, who starred in Europe’s Ryder Cup win in Rome, has enjoyed an incredible start to his career, winning on both the DP World and PGA Tour in his rookie season.

Masters champion Jon Rahm recently made the switch to the LIV Golf League, which is run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the sport is rife with rumors as to who might follow.

Viktor Hovland, who Aberg formed a fantastic partnership with at the Ryder Cup, recently ruled out making the switch to the controversial new circuit, and it seems his Europe teammate also sees his immediate future on the PGA Tour.

Speaking on a Eurosport podcast, Aberg said: “There were a number of red flags, which is not good. We realized that I could potentially burn a lot of bridges, and I wasn't interested in that.

“When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money; what I do is compete. I did the right thing.”

Rahm made similar comments before deciding to move to LIV Golf, but Aberg appears to be committed to playing on the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future.

In translated text from the podcast interview, Aberg, who made his breakthrough win in America at the RSM Classic in November, added: “I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players.

Ryder Cup heroes Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that at the moment, it’s a bit more fragmented.

“When I look at the PGA Tour and the competitions there, there is so much history around all the competitions.

“And that’s what I like, that’s what I go for. But then you have to respect everyone’s decisions.”