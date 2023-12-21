‘I Will Never Chase Money’ - Ludvig Aberg Reveals He Turned Down LIV Golf Approach
Golf's new superstar confirms LIV approach but remains committed to playing on the PGA Tour
Ludvig Aberg has revealed that he has been approached by LIV Golf, but says he “will never chase money” and wants to “play against the best”.
The Swede, who starred in Europe’s Ryder Cup win in Rome, has enjoyed an incredible start to his career, winning on both the DP World and PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Masters champion Jon Rahm recently made the switch to the LIV Golf League, which is run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the sport is rife with rumors as to who might follow.
Viktor Hovland, who Aberg formed a fantastic partnership with at the Ryder Cup, recently ruled out making the switch to the controversial new circuit, and it seems his Europe teammate also sees his immediate future on the PGA Tour.
Speaking on a Eurosport podcast, Aberg said: “There were a number of red flags, which is not good. We realized that I could potentially burn a lot of bridges, and I wasn't interested in that.
“When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money; what I do is compete. I did the right thing.”
Rahm made similar comments before deciding to move to LIV Golf, but Aberg appears to be committed to playing on the PGA Tour for the foreseeable future.
In translated text from the podcast interview, Aberg, who made his breakthrough win in America at the RSM Classic in November, added: “I want to play against the best, because I am a competitive person and like to compete against the best players.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that at the moment, it’s a bit more fragmented.
“When I look at the PGA Tour and the competitions there, there is so much history around all the competitions.
“And that’s what I like, that’s what I go for. But then you have to respect everyone’s decisions.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
