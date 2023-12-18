Viktor Hovland Rules Out LIV Golf Move
The Norwegian has ruled out an imminent move to the circuit and admitted he's not a fan of its format
Viktor Hovland has ruled out the possibility of a move to LIV Golf in the near future, admitting that he doesn't think the format would be good for his game.
The six-time PGA Tour winner was a guest on Discovery’s golf podcast, FORE! and, in his native Norwegian, with the quotes translated into English, first outlined how he sees the current state of the game after Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf move.
Hovland admitted that the emergence of LIV Golf has given players plenty to consider. He said: “You actually have to think about what alternatives are out there. What is best for me? Maybe I can be a part of making a change in professional golf? It pushes things that way."
The PGA Tour is currently engaged in discussions with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that finances LIV Golf over a way for the entities to coexist from next year. However, while there is uncertainty over the outcome of those talks, Hovland said the elite game can’t remain as fractured as it has been for almost two years.
He continued: “Now things have to happen. You can't have a split that goes that way, it only destroys the sport of golf. I hope that things will happen, but I don't know and neither does anyone else. I just hope that it will return to a certain normality in the future.”
Hovland thinks that, ultimately, the fans will miss out if there remains a separation at the top of the game. “It is important that the fans do not lose out on all this here,” he explained. “Without fans, there won't be as many tournaments for us to play, and then it won't be as cool to play either. We have to find a product that people want to look at."
Even with Rahm’s departure, the PGA Tour still boasts many of the world's best players, including Hovland. However, LIV Golf now has its share of high-profile stars, too, with the Spaniard joining the likes of PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, who won The 2022 Open, and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson.
Hovland acknowledged that the PGA Tour is now weaker because of LIV Golf. He continued: "There is, of course, a division there. The PGA Tour is not as strong as before, that is a fact. The more people leave [for] LIV, the stronger they become and the weaker the PGA Tour becomes. I think it's crazy.”
As for his own future, Hovland admitted the circuit’s no-cut, limited-field format is unappealing. He said: “I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut. You need 150 players and a cut. If you don't play well enough, you're out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper.
“If I had gone to LIV, I don't think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion. But I can't blame people who make that decision and go over there. Then we have to try to find an arrangement in the end. We'll see.”
He then ruled out a move to LIV Golf, at least in the immediate future. When asked: "So we won't get to see Viktor Hovland on the LIV tour right away?" he replied: “No, I doubt that.”
During the same interview, Hovland said the PGA Tour had done “such a bad job” and said he “totally understands” why Rahm left for LIV Golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Angel Cabrera Records Top-10 Finish In Return After Prison Sentence
The former Masters champion, who was jailed in July 2021 for domestic assault, has recently returned to competitive action
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Unless You Warm Up, You Are Wasting Your Time Hoping To Score Well And Improve Your Handicap'
Going straight from the car park to the first tee spells disaster for your scorecard says Carly Frost
By Carly Frost Published