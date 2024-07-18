I Watched Tiger Woods Live For The Very First Time And Two Particular Aspects Stood Out To Me
On Wednesday, I watched Woods, in the flesh, for the very first time. As he prepares for The Open Championship, here are just some of my thoughts on the few hours of action
There's no denying that Tiger Woods' impact on the game of golf has been massive, with the World Golf Hall of Famer brining in millions and millions of new fans thanks to his era of dominance from the 1990s to the 2010s.
Throughout my lifetime, I've seen Tiger hit thousands and thousands of shots on the television box, but never in real life... That is until now as, on Wednesday, I was able to watch the great man in action ahead of The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, with two particular aspects standing out to me...
The first thing, particularly, actually came on Tuesday morning, when I was present at Woods' press conference. In a packed room, the atmosphere almost changed as he entered, with a sense of anticipation growing as he faced the media for the first time since the US Open in June.
Many years ago, I can remember watching a Masters documentary on Woods' famous win at Augusta National in 1997 and, one quote that stood out to me, was from Colin Montgomerie, who said: "There's an aura about him, that I witnessed, that I hadn't seen before and that's when I realised there's something different with this player". In that moment of Woods walking into the room, even though it was just a press conference, I could fully understand what Monty had been on about...
Obviously, though, away from the course, it is going to be different story to on it and, 24 hours later, I like many others ventured out to watch the American during his practice round. This is where the second noticeable aspect occurred, as the number of spectators was immense.
Even though it was just a Wednesday morning, not even a competition day, you couldn't miss which group was Woods' as the crowds sat multiple rows deep around the tee box, fairway and green. I've been lucky to follow the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at Major events, but this felt like another level, and that's no disrespect to the pair in the slightest! We know that McIlroy and DeChambeau bring in the crowds but, even the professionals would most likely say that Tiger is still the needle mover for the game of golf.
The only aspect I haven't mentioned, which most will be interested in, is his golf game and, in my opinion, it still looked a bit rusty, with a few pulls off the tee at both the par 4 15th and par 5 16th ending up in trouble that, in tournament play, would be in the lap of the gods in regards to the thick rough.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, there were indeed flashes of the old Tiger, including a delicate pitch and a great iron at the 242-yard par 3 17th that finished pin high. These shots obviously stand out and, as he finished up on the 18th, I was glad to say that I have finally seen him play in my lifetime, especially as Tiger sightings become more and more rarer...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
3 Things The Other Men's Majors Should Copy From The Open
From the incredible coverage to the prize money model, there's a lot the other men's Majors can learn from The Open
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Troon: After Song Loses Early Lead With A Triple Birdie, Thomas And Wallace Lead
Follow live scores and updates from day 1 at Royal Troon as the 152nd Open gets underway
By James Nursey Last updated
-
3 Things The Other Men's Majors Should Copy From The Open
From the incredible coverage to the prize money model, there's a lot the other men's Majors can learn from The Open
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Troon: After Song Loses Early Lead With A Triple Birdie, Thomas And Wallace Lead
Follow live scores and updates from day 1 at Royal Troon as the 152nd Open gets underway
By James Nursey Last updated
-
The Story Of The 2004 Open... And Todd Hamilton's Hybrid
Twenty years ago the unfancied American denied a world-class field to win The Open - and he did so by perfecting the hybrid chip
By Michael Weston Published
-
'The Golf Game Isn't The Problem, I'm The Problem' - Robert MacIntyre Pinpoints Lightbulb Moments That Sparked Winning Run
Robert MacIntyre has pinpointed the lightbulb moments that helped him eventually win the Scottish Open - and could help him in his bid to double up at The Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Don't Believe That I've Reached My Potential At All' - Tommy Fleetwood Shares Candid Thoughts On His Winless Drought And Absolute Love For The Game
The Englishman remains without a PGA Tour title to his name and has only one DP World Tour crown on his resume in almost two years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 10 Debut Open Championship Winners Ludvig Aberg Is Hoping To Emulate
Ludvig Aberg is among the favourites to win The Open and join an exclusive club of players to win the Claret Jug on their debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods Gets Troon Reunion With Former Caddie Joe LaCava At The Open
Tiger Woods will get a reunion with former caddie Joe LaCava at The Open having been paired with Patrick Cantlay at Troon
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Key Takeaways From Martin Slumbers' Final Open Press Conference
The R&A's CEO addressed several key issues for the final time in his role before he steps down later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published