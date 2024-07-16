‘I Blanked Tiger Woods’ - Rory McIlroy Admits Never Receiving Woods' Message After Changing His Number
Tiger Woods reached out to console McIlroy after his US Open collapse but the Northern Irishman admits missing the message
Rory McIlroy was forced to take time away from golf after his painful US Open collapse which handed the Major to Bryson DeChambeau last month.
But he wasn't short of support following his dramatic unravelling which saw him bogey three of the last four holes - including a miss from inside three feet on No.16 and another inside four feet on the last No.18 - before abruptly leaving Pinehurst moments after DeChambeau holed out.
Among the many messages of support McIlroy got was one from 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. But the only problem was McIlroy didn't receive it as he felt he had to change his number in the aftermath of that loss.
McIlroy, aged 35, explained at The Open in Troon: "I blanked Tiger Woods, which is probably not a good thing. I changed my number two days after the US Open, so I didn't get it until he told me about it today. I was like: 'oh, thanks very much'.
"Tiger has been nothing but incredible to me over the course of my career in the good moments and the bad. He sent me an incredible message after St Andrews in 2022. I met Tiger when I was 15 years old, and I've built up a great relationship with him, his whole family. He really enjoys spending time with my mom and dad as well.
"So, yeah, it means a lot. It means a lot that he reached out. Actually it means a lot that he waited a few days to reach out, which if he hadn't have waited that long, I probably would have got it.
"But I caught up with him earlier. It's always nice when your hero and the guy that you had on your bedroom wall is reaching out and offering words of encouragement."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
McIlroy admitted why he felt the need to change his number in the wake of his painful loss to DeChambeau, which saw him withdraw from the Travelers Championship and head to New York for some anonymity.
He added: "From the time I left Pinehurst to the time I walked through my front door on Sunday night, I probably got about 10 or 15 text messages from media members, and I was like, it's probably time to get a new number - create a bit of space.
"But I'd much rather people reach out, in fairness. It's a lovely thing and hopefully a nice reflection on how people feel about me or what they think about me. I'll never shun messages of support or encouragement. It's a lovely thing."
McIlroy returned to competitive action last week at the Scottish Open where he came tied fourth in his title defence. Now he hopes to end his Major drought which stretches back a decade after blowing up at Pinehurst.
Since winning the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy has had five top tens in his last seven appearances in the competition. But he admits it is a challenge to adapt his game returning to the UK from playing on the PGA Tour.
He added: "My natural game is to hit it in the air and to play more of a game that's suited to big American sort of parkland golf courses.
"But I've gotten much better over the years to adapting and hitting the shots that are required on links courses in blustery conditions, and I've sort of prided myself on that. My record in the Open Championship over the last few years has been very, very good.
"It still takes a little while when you play 11 months of your golf every year in very different conditions. That's why I thought it was so important for me to get back and play the Scottish Open last week, just to refamiliarize myself with the turf, the types of shots needed around the greens, and even the wind. You feel in warmer conditions in America, a wind that's a similar strength doesn't affect the ball as much as when you play at seaside links."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is on the honours board. He is an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society but his favourite round is playing the game with his children. James is currently playing: Driver: Ping G400 3 wood: Ping i20 Hybrid: Ping i20 Irons: Ping i500 4-SW Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56 Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Ball: Titleist ProVI
-
-
'I Always Think If You Can Navigate The Loop You’ve Got A Good Chance Of A Score'
Royal Troon on the Ayrshire coast is preparing to stage The Open for the tenth time in its history
By James Nursey Published
-
I've Tested These Women's Golf Shoes And They Are A Bargain On Amazon Prime Day
Our Women's Editor has found some great deals on women's golf shoes
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Always Think If You Can Navigate The Loop You’ve Got A Good Chance Of A Score'
Royal Troon on the Ayrshire coast is preparing to stage The Open for the tenth time in its history
By James Nursey Published
-
Everything Rory McIlroy Said Ahead Of The 152nd Open
From his game being in "really good shape" to accidentally blanking Tiger Woods, here's everything McIlroy said ahead of Troon
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
I Attended Tiger Woods' Open Championship Press Conference And These Were My 5 Takeaways
Making his third appearance at Royal Troon, the three-time Claret Jug winner covered an array of topics in his press conference...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Open Tee Times - Round One And Two At Royal Troon
Tee times for rounds one and two of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon are out, with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on opposite sides of the draw
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Fired Up For Troon After Watching US Open In Bed Injured
Rahm was forced to pull out of the US Open due to a foot infection but is fit and ready to tackle Royal Troon this week
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Have Felt So Sorry For Rory' – Gary Player 'Pulling' For McIlroy To Win Open After Pinehurst Agony
Gary Player spoke to Golf Monthly about Rory’s struggles, Bryson’s bravado, Jon Rahm’s millions and Troon’s “easy” front nine.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How To Get Tickets For The 2025 Open Championship
The ballot is now open ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, which will take place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for just the third time ever
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Issues Defiant Response To Retirement Comments
Tiger Woods says he is exempt in The Open until the age of 60 after comments from Colin Montgomerie suggested he should think about retiring
By Elliott Heath Published