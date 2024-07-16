‘I Blanked Tiger Woods’ - Rory McIlroy Admits Never Receiving Woods' Message After Changing His Number

Rory McIlroy was forced to take time away from golf after his painful US Open collapse which handed the Major to Bryson DeChambeau last month.

But he wasn't short of support following his dramatic unravelling which saw him bogey three of the last four holes - including a miss from inside three feet on No.16 and another inside four feet on the last No.18 - before abruptly leaving Pinehurst moments after DeChambeau holed out.

Among the many messages of support McIlroy got was one from 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. But the only problem was McIlroy didn't receive it as he felt he had to change his number in the aftermath of that loss.

McIlroy, aged 35, explained at The Open in Troon: "I blanked Tiger Woods, which is probably not a good thing. I changed my number two days after the US Open, so I didn't get it until he told me about it today. I was like: 'oh, thanks very much'.

"Tiger has been nothing but incredible to me over the course of my career in the good moments and the bad. He sent me an incredible message after St Andrews in 2022. I met Tiger when I was 15 years old, and I've built up a great relationship with him, his whole family. He really enjoys spending time with my mom and dad as well.

"So, yeah, it means a lot. It means a lot that he reached out. Actually it means a lot that he waited a few days to reach out, which if he hadn't have waited that long, I probably would have got it.

"But I caught up with him earlier. It's always nice when your hero and the guy that you had on your bedroom wall is reaching out and offering words of encouragement."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

McIlroy admitted why he felt the need to change his number in the wake of his painful loss to DeChambeau, which saw him withdraw from the Travelers Championship and head to New York for some anonymity.

He added: "From the time I left Pinehurst to the time I walked through my front door on Sunday night, I probably got about 10 or 15 text messages from media members, and I was like, it's probably time to get a new number - create a bit of space.

"But I'd much rather people reach out, in fairness. It's a lovely thing and hopefully a nice reflection on how people feel about me or what they think about me. I'll never shun messages of support or encouragement. It's a lovely thing."

Rory McIlroy grimaces at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy returned to competitive action last week at the Scottish Open where he came tied fourth in his title defence. Now he hopes to end his Major drought which stretches back a decade after blowing up at Pinehurst.

Since winning the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy has had five top tens in his last seven appearances in the competition. But he admits it is a challenge to adapt his game returning to the UK from playing on the PGA Tour.

He added: "My natural game is to hit it in the air and to play more of a game that's suited to big American sort of parkland golf courses.

"But I've gotten much better over the years to adapting and hitting the shots that are required on links courses in blustery conditions, and I've sort of prided myself on that. My record in the Open Championship over the last few years has been very, very good.

"It still takes a little while when you play 11 months of your golf every year in very different conditions. That's why I thought it was so important for me to get back and play the Scottish Open last week, just to refamiliarize myself with the turf, the types of shots needed around the greens, and even the wind. You feel in warmer conditions in America, a wind that's a similar strength doesn't affect the ball as much as when you play at seaside links."