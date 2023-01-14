'I Told You I Didn't Have It' - Scott Stallings Receives Masters Invitation
After a monumental journey, the correct Scott Stallings finally received his Masters invitation
As the golf season starts to warm up for 2023, the drama surrounding Scott Stallings and his Masters invitation has finally hit its finale as, on Friday afternoon, the American received the golden ticket from Augusta National.
For those who don't know the full story, let us explain. It started just a couple of days into the New Year when, out of the blue, Scott Stallings posted on his social media a conversation he had with another chap called Scott Stallings.
In the conversation, it is revealed that Scott Stallings, the amateur golfer, has been mistakenly sent the professional Stallings' invitation from Augusta National to play in the Masters. How did the error occur you may ask? Well, it just so happens that amateur Stallings lives in the same location as the PGA Tour player and also happens to have a wife with the same name!
Following the humorous exchange, Stallings sent the invitation on to the PGA Tour player, with Stallings inviting his namesake to the Masters to join him for one of the practice days following the mix-up.
Now, after just over a week, the story of the Masters invite has come to a happy conclusion, with Stallings posting a video of him collecting the iconic envelope from his mail box.
In the video, Stallings, who has had to drive down his lane in a Ford Bronco SUV, is seen joyfully walking to his mail box, before clapping his hands and saying "it's finally here", adding "it's been confirmed, at the correct address" and giving out a somewhat sarcastic fist pump.
Opening the package, we see a couple of bits of paper, with the famous green envelope and iconic Augusta National logo inside. The video then ends with a superb quip from Stallings' partner, Jen, who goes "I told you I didn't have it."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
