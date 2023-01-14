'I Told You I Didn't Have It' - Scott Stallings Receives Masters Invitation

As the golf season starts to warm up for 2023, the drama surrounding Scott Stallings and his Masters invitation has finally hit its finale as, on Friday afternoon, the American received the golden ticket from Augusta National.

For those who don't know the full story, let us explain. It started just a couple of days into the New Year when, out of the blue, Scott Stallings posted on his social media a conversation he had with another chap called Scott Stallings.

In the conversation, it is revealed that Scott Stallings, the amateur golfer, has been mistakenly sent the professional Stallings' invitation from Augusta National to play in the Masters. How did the error occur you may ask? Well, it just so happens that amateur Stallings lives in the same location as the PGA Tour player and also happens to have a wife with the same name!

Following the humorous exchange, Stallings sent the invitation on to the PGA Tour player, with Stallings inviting his namesake to the Masters to join him for one of the practice days following the mix-up.

Now, after just over a week, the story of the Masters invite has come to a happy conclusion, with Stallings posting a video of him collecting the iconic envelope from his mail box.

Stallings will be making his third Masters appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the video, Stallings, who has had to drive down his lane in a Ford Bronco SUV, is seen joyfully walking to his mail box, before clapping his hands and saying "it's finally here", adding "it's been confirmed, at the correct address" and giving out a somewhat sarcastic fist pump.

Opening the package, we see a couple of bits of paper, with the famous green envelope and iconic Augusta National logo inside. The video then ends with a superb quip from Stallings' partner, Jen, who goes "I told you I didn't have it."