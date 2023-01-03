Man Sends Back Masters Invite To Scott Stallings

The year is young but we've already seen a hilarious story of a Masters invite ending up in the wrong Scott Stallings' mailbox, but thankfully it's now on its way to the correct recipient.

PGA Tour pro Scott Stallings revealed a DM he received on social media from another Scott Stallings to tell him that he had his PGA Tour namesake's Masters invitation turn up at his house.

Stallings, not the PGA Tour pro, has now posted a video on social media of him outside the UPS store, titled 'I promise you I wasn’t kidding! @TheMasters Invitation mailed to you. My wife made me do it! You’re Welcome @stallingsgolf.'

His wife behind the camera asks, "Okay Scott, why are we at the UPS store?"

"Because I'm having to send my invitation to play at The Masters back to the other Scott Stallings," he replied, attaching a photograph of him putting the invite into an envelope.

I promise you I wasn't kidding! @TheMasters Invitation mailed to you. My wife made me do it! You're Welcome @stallingsgolf pic.twitter.com/x0hTdPyXBSJanuary 2, 2023

What a guy!

Scott Stallings qualified for the 2023 Masters after qualifying for the PGA Tour's Tour Championship at East Lake. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup points list all earn invites to the year's first men's Major, which gets underway in four months' time.

The three-time PGA Tour winner will be teeing it up at Augusta National for just the third time and first since 2014.

The American will be relieved after revealing that he had been "checking the mailbox five times a day" awaiting his Masters invite before receiving the DM from the 'other' Scott Stallings.