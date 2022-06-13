'I Have The Deepest Of Sympathy And Empathy' - Mickelson On 9/11 Families

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson faced the US media on home soil for the first time since his four-month spell away from the game and he endured a tough press conference that included a question on the letter he and other US golfers received from the 9/11 Families United group following the decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The letter was sent to the American LIV Golf players from Terry Strada, whose husband died in the 9/11 attacks. Mickelson was asked a long question about the letter, cutting off the journalist midway through before answering that he has "deep, deep empathy" for the Strada family and everyone that has lost loved ones.

"I would say to the Strada family, I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them," Mickelson said. "I can't emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.

"I think I speak for pretty much every American in that we feel the deepest of sympathy and the deepest of empathy for those that have lost loved ones, friends in 9/11. It affected all of us, and those that have been directly affected I think, I can't emphasize enough how much empathy I have for them."

The 9/11 Families United group accused the five American golfers of “betrayal, not only of us, but of all your countrymen” and called it “absurd” to hope for rules exceptions to allow them to represent the USA in the Ryder Cup, calling on them to rethink their decision to sign with LIV Golf.

Mickelson opened up the press conference at Brookline with a statement to tell journalists that he understood and respected their feelings towards him and his recent decision to join LIV Golf.

"I know that many of you have strong, well, many people have strong opinions, emotions about my choice to go forward with LIV Golf. I understand, and I respect that. I'm incredibly grateful for the PGA Tour and the many opportunities it has provided me through the years, but I am excited about this new opportunity as well."

He makes his first Major appearance of the year after missing The Masters in April for the first time since 1994 and also skipping his title defence at last month's PGA Championship. He has famously never won the US Open and finished runner-up on six occasions.

