'I Have Nothing But Respect For The PGA Tour' - Hoffman Responds Following Rant

Less than 24 hours ago, Charley Hoffman launched a scathing attack on the PGA Tour, stating that "It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf" and that "You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour."

The post, which was actually put up because of a rules incident on the 13th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, caused the likes of Brandel Chamblee to hit back at the four-time PGA Tour winner on Twitter, with Chamblee writing: "Just read Charley Hoffman’s IG post where he ripped the USGA and PGA Tour for a perceived oversight in a rule and the course setup this week. He accused the tour of not protecting the players and having no transparency and said “you wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship.

"No protection for the players? Really? They have sponsor's exemptions for players struggling, top 50 & 25 career money list safety nets, they have the KFT where players can work their way back into form while still paying bills, they have an unmatched pension fund to look..."

Hoffman's last PGA Tour win came in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it seems that Hoffman has gone on to retract that post, with a 'comical' picture being posted on his Instagram only 12 hours or so later. The image, which is of the American in a Waste Management vehicle, who sponsor Hoffman, had the caption: "Well it looks like I have some trash to clean up after last night's rant! #greenestshowongrass @wmphoenixopen I have nothing but respect for the @pgatour! Sometimes you have to use a platform to make a point so the PGA Tour can continue to be the best place to play professional golf in the world!"

A post shared by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman) A photo posted by on

Hoffman, who is actually a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, may have posted the image to ward off any bad publicity from his previous post, but it may be worth noting that Hoffman did indeed tag a number of golfing media outlets in his tirade, one of them being the Saudi International page...

Also, if you were to look into the comments, you would also see that Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have both commented on Hoffman's post, with DeChambeau stating 'Agree wholeheartedly @charleyhoffman' and Mickelson simply posting 'I feel ya.'

Although these may have been due to the remarks on the ruling, there is also a lot of tension going around about the breakaway Saudi Golf League, a League that DeChambeau and Mickelson have been heavily linked with.

In the last few weeks, DeChambeau has reportedly been offered $240 millionto be the face of the new Saudi Golf League! Mickelson has also hit back at the PGA Tour, saying that their greed over media rights is "beyond obnoxious."

PGA Tour Executives have responded to Mickelson's comments though, stating that: "Phil’s making stuff up that’s just not true."