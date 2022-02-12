'No Protection For Players? Really?' - Chamblee Hits Back At Hoffman's Comments

The PGA Tour schedule moved to TPC Scottsdale this week and one of the rowdiest and most iconic events on the calendar. The Waste Management Phoenix Open is known for its party-like atmosphere, with a boisterous 20,000 fans alone surrounding the 16th hole at the 'Stadium Course'.

However, on Friday evening, attention was being drawn away from Phoenix, with comments made by a PGA professional catching the eye of those on social media.

After finishing his second round, Charley Hoffman took to Instagram to voice his opinion of the PGA Tour, stating: "It's still mind-blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf" and that "you wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour" (in reference to the reported Saudi Golf League).

The comments, which were in reference to a penalty drop at TPC Scottsdale, were not well received on Twitter, with many calling out the statement and some even saying it was "laughable". One of those that made his feelings known, was Golf Channel Analyst, Brandel Chamblee.

Producing a thread on Twitter, the former PGA Tour winner wrote: "Just read Charley Hoffman’s IG post where he ripped the USGA and PGA Tour for a perceived oversight in a rule and the course setup this week. He accused the tour of not protecting the players and having no transparency and said “you wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship.

"No protection for the players? Really? They have sponsor's exemptions for players struggling, top 50 & 25 career money list safety nets, they have the KFT where players can work their way back into form while still paying bills, they have an unmatched pension fund to look.

"Out for the players as they age, they have a senior tour that allows them to grow old and be relevant… the tour couldn’t possibly look out for their players any more.

"As for transparency, I’ll take the PGA Tour over Saudi Arabia and MBS when it comes to that issue. And the only reason some players are “wanting to jump ship” such as Charley’s San Diego friend, Phil Mickelson, is for money… or to use Phil’s phrase, obnoxious greed."

The post from Chamblee was well supported, with one Twitter user responding "Excellent thread Brandel. After reading your perspective, I’m literally embarrassed for these guys. There’s people wondering how they’re going to fill their gas tanks tomorrow. #ungrateful," whilst another stated "This is very likely the single best thing you’ve ever tweeted Brandel, and I say that as someone who respects a lot of your stuff."

It isn't the first time that Chamblee has spoken about the issue surrounding 'players jumping ship'. Just last week, he accused Phil Mickelson in a Golf Channel piece of being "a highly-paid ventriloquist puppet" and that he "cares a lot about his media rights, but apparently not so much about human rights."