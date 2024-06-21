‘I Felt Kind Of At Home’ - Why Charley Hull Has An Unexpected Advantage At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Despite a hip injury and her clubs arriving late, Charley Hull had Woburn to thank for a fast start to the Women's PGA Championship

Charley Hull
Charley Hull made a strong start to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday - on a course that she very much felt at home on.

It's a long way from Woburn to Washington State, but Hull says that the Sahalee Country Club course being used this week bears a striking resembles to The Duchess layout at the famous old Bedfordshire course.

Hull had just one bogey and three birdies in her two-under round of 70 that put her in a tie for fourth just two shots off leader Lexi Thompson.

And despite a mad rush to practice after her clubs were delayed on the flight over, Hull felt right at home thanks to the similarity with this week's Major course and one she plays all the time.

"It was very similar to Woburn where I play at, so I felt kind of at home," said Hull after her first round.

"I feel pretty comfortable. I love tree-lined golf course. The tighter it is, usually the better I play.

"I'm pretty tight on my targets anyway, usually every week. This golf course feels like home to me. The Duchess at Woburn is exactly like this. Even tighter. So it doesn't really faze me too much."

The comfort with the course helped negate the discomfort she felt when her clubs were delayed coming over, meaning a rushed practice round the day before the tournament started.

"I got here Monday night, and then my clubs didn't come, so I didn't get to see the golf course until yesterday," Hull explained.

"I just waited at the airport for my clubs. They didn't know where they was, whether they was on the flight over from London or still in London or here. It was a bit stressy. We found them in the end.

"I don't remember the last time I played an 18-hole practice round. I usually just do nine and nine, see the course once, and that's it. It was a pretty long practice round."

The biggest problem Hull faced out on the course was a hip problem she picked up late in her round, which she said would require physio to ensure it doesn't ruin her chances.

"Pulled my hip out with like three holes to go, so I need to get some physio because it was affecting my swing," Hull said. "Hopefully they can sort it out for me.

"I had stomach cramps yesterday and felt like I was straining like bending over a bit like this, and I felt like I just pulled my muscle. I have bad hips anyway, and it just clicked out with like three holes to play. Hopefully some physio and it will be all right."

