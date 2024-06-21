‘I Felt Kind Of At Home’ - Why Charley Hull Has An Unexpected Advantage At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Despite a hip injury and her clubs arriving late, Charley Hull had Woburn to thank for a fast start to the Women's PGA Championship
Charley Hull made a strong start to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday - on a course that she very much felt at home on.
It's a long way from Woburn to Washington State, but Hull says that the Sahalee Country Club course being used this week bears a striking resembles to The Duchess layout at the famous old Bedfordshire course.
Hull had just one bogey and three birdies in her two-under round of 70 that put her in a tie for fourth just two shots off leader Lexi Thompson.
And despite a mad rush to practice after her clubs were delayed on the flight over, Hull felt right at home thanks to the similarity with this week's Major course and one she plays all the time.
"It was very similar to Woburn where I play at, so I felt kind of at home," said Hull after her first round.
"I feel pretty comfortable. I love tree-lined golf course. The tighter it is, usually the better I play.
"I'm pretty tight on my targets anyway, usually every week. This golf course feels like home to me. The Duchess at Woburn is exactly like this. Even tighter. So it doesn't really faze me too much."
The comfort with the course helped negate the discomfort she felt when her clubs were delayed coming over, meaning a rushed practice round the day before the tournament started.
Charley. Hull. 👏We'll let the audio do the talking here 🔊#KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/ANFbxp5V3EJune 20, 2024
"I got here Monday night, and then my clubs didn't come, so I didn't get to see the golf course until yesterday," Hull explained.
"I just waited at the airport for my clubs. They didn't know where they was, whether they was on the flight over from London or still in London or here. It was a bit stressy. We found them in the end.
"I don't remember the last time I played an 18-hole practice round. I usually just do nine and nine, see the course once, and that's it. It was a pretty long practice round."
The biggest problem Hull faced out on the course was a hip problem she picked up late in her round, which she said would require physio to ensure it doesn't ruin her chances.
"Pulled my hip out with like three holes to go, so I need to get some physio because it was affecting my swing," Hull said. "Hopefully they can sort it out for me.
"I had stomach cramps yesterday and felt like I was straining like bending over a bit like this, and I felt like I just pulled my muscle. I have bad hips anyway, and it just clicked out with like three holes to play. Hopefully some physio and it will be all right."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
