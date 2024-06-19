KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The third women's Major of the year, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship comes from Sahalee Golf Club in Washington, and there are some strong groupings for the opening two rounds.

There will be plenty of anticipation Nelly Korda, who won the tournament in 2021, can bounce back from two missed cuts in recent weeks to claim her seventh win of the season. She's grouped with reigning champion Ruoning Yin and Hannah Green in the first two rounds, with the three getting underway at 11.11am EST (4.11pm BST) on Thursday and 4.28pm EST (9.28pm BST) on Friday.

Another high-profile group sees former World No.1 Lilia Vu tee it up with Minjee Lee and Linn Grant. The trio begin at 4.17pm BST (9.17pm EST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 11.00am EST (4.00pm BST) in the second round.

After announcing she would be retiring from full-time professional game, this could be Lexi Thompson's final start at the Major. She's grouped with Jin Young Ko and Yuka Saso, who won the US Women's Open. They begin at 4.28pm EST (9.28pm BST) on Thursday and 11.11am EST (4.11pm BST) on Friday.

Could this be Lexi Thompson's last KPMG Women's PGA Championship appearance? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Henderson became the youngest winner of the tournament when, at the age of 18, she took the honors against Lydia Ko in 2016. The pair have been grouped together over the first two rounds, along with Ariya Jutanugarn, and they begin at 4.39pm EST (9.39pm BST) in the first round and 11.22am EST (4.22pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Notable Groups

EST (BST)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Round One

11.11am (4.11pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green 11.22am (4.22pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull 4.17pm (9.17pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant 4.28pm (9.28pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso 4.39pm (9.39pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

Round Two

11.00am (4.00pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant 11.11am (4.11pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso 11.22am (4.22pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn 4.28pm (9.28pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green 4.39pm (9.39pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

Brooke Henderson is in a group with Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn (Image credit: Getty Images)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round One

EST (BST)

1ST TEE

10.00am (3.00pm): Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum

Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum 10.11am (3.11pm): Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu

Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu 10.22am (3.22pm): Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou

Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou 10.33am (3.33pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez 10.44am (3.44pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal

Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal 10.55am (3.55pm): Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh 11.06am (4.06pm): Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim

Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim 11.17am (4.17pm): Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult

Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult 11.28am (4.28pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee

Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee 11.39am (4.39pm): Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro

Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro 11.50am (4.50pm): Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright

Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright 12.01pm (5.01pm): Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park

Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park 12.12am (5.12pm): Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina

Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina 3.22pm (8.22pm): Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome

Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome 3.33pm (8.33pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex

Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex 3.44pm (8.44pm): Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok 3.55pm (8.55pm): Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang

Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang 4.06pm (9.06pm): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom 4.17pm (9.17pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant 4.28pm (9.28pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso 4.39pm (9.39pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn 4.50pm (9.50pm): Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho

Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho 5.01pm (10.01pm): Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight

Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight 5.12pm (10.12pm): Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse

Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse 5.23pm (10.23pm): Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam

Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam 5.34pm (10.34pm): Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu

EST (BST)

10TH TEE

10.05am (3.05pm): Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung

Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung 10.16am (3.16pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter

Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter 10.27am (3.27pm): Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels

Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels 10.38am (3.38pm): Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz

Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz 10.49am (3.49pm): Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka

Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka 11.00am (4.00pm): Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin

Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin 11.11am (4.11pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green 11.22am (4.22pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull 11.33am (4.33pm): Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh

Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh 11.44am (4.44pm): Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin

Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin 11.55am (4.55pm): Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano

Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano 12.06pm (5.06pm): Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang

Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang 12.17am (5.17pm): Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage

Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage 3.17pm (8.17pm): Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang

Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang 3.28pm (8.28pm): Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn

Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn 3.39pm (8.39pm): Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji

Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji 3.50pm (8.50pm): Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im

Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im 4.01pm (9.01pm): Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin

Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin 4.12pm (9.12pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela

Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela 4.23pm (9.23pm): Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai

Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai 4.34pm (9.34pm): Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing

Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing 4.45pm (9.45pm): Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy

Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy 4.56pm (9.56pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien

Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien 5.07pm (10.07pm): Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu

Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu 5.18pm (10.18pm): Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng

Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng 5.29pm (10.29pm): Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Two

EST (BST)

1ST TEE

10.00am (3.00pm): Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang

Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang 10.11am (3.11pm): Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn

Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn 10.22am (3.22pm): Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji

Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji 10.33am (3.33pm): Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im

Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im 10.44am (3.44pm): Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin

Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin 10.55am (3.55pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela

Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela 11.06am (4.06pm): Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai

Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai 11.17am (4.17pm): Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing

Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing 11.28am (4.28pm): Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy

Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy 11.39am (4.39pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien

Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien 11.50am (4.50pm): Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu

Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu 12.01pm (5.01pm): Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng

Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng 12.12am (5.12pm): Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang

Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang 3.22pm (8.22pm): Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung

Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung 3.33pm (8.33pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter

Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter 3.44pm (8.44pm): Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels

Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels 3.55pm (8.55pm): Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz

Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz 4.06pm (9.06pm): Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka

Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka 4.17pm (9.17pm): Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin

Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin 4.28pm (9.28pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green

Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green 4.39pm (9.39pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull

Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull 4.50pm (9.50pm): Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh

Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh 5.01pm (10.01pm): Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin

Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin 5.12pm (10.12pm): Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano

Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano 5.23pm (10.23pm): Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang

Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang 5.34pm (10.34pm): Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage

EST (BST)

10TH TEE

10.05am (3.05pm): Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome

Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome 10.16am (3.16pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex

Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex 10.27am (3.27pm): Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok 10.38am (3.38pm): Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang

Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang 10.49am (3.49pm): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom 11.00am (4.00pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant

Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant 11.11am (4.11pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso 11.22am (4.22pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn 11.33am (4.33pm): Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho

Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho 11.44am (4.44pm): Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight

Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight 11.55am (4.55pm): Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse

Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse 12.06pm (5.06pm): Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam

Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam 12.17am (5.17pm): Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu

Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu 3.17pm (8.17pm): Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum

Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum 3.28pm (8.28pm): Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu

Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu 3.39pm (8.39pm): Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou

Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou 3.50pm (8.50pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez 4.01pm (9.01pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal

Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal 4.12pm (9.12pm): Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh 4.23pm (9.23pm): Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim

Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim 4.34pm (9.34pm): Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult

Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult 4.45pm (9.45pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee

Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee 4.56pm (9.56pm): Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro

Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro 5.07pm (10.07pm): Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright

Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright 5.18pm (10.18pm): Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park

Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park 5.29pm (10.29pm): Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina

How To Watch The KPMG Women's PGA Championship In The US

All times EST

Thursday 20 June: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel)

4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel) Friday 21 June: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel)

4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 22 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)

1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel) Sunday 23 June: 12.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm NBC

How To Watch The KPMG Women's PGA Championship In The UK

All times BST