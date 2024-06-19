KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
World No.1 Nelly Korda is grouped with Hannah Green and reigning champion Ruoning Yin in the first two rounds of the Major
The third women's Major of the year, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship comes from Sahalee Golf Club in Washington, and there are some strong groupings for the opening two rounds.
There will be plenty of anticipation Nelly Korda, who won the tournament in 2021, can bounce back from two missed cuts in recent weeks to claim her seventh win of the season. She's grouped with reigning champion Ruoning Yin and Hannah Green in the first two rounds, with the three getting underway at 11.11am EST (4.11pm BST) on Thursday and 4.28pm EST (9.28pm BST) on Friday.
Another high-profile group sees former World No.1 Lilia Vu tee it up with Minjee Lee and Linn Grant. The trio begin at 4.17pm BST (9.17pm EST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 11.00am EST (4.00pm BST) in the second round.
After announcing she would be retiring from full-time professional game, this could be Lexi Thompson's final start at the Major. She's grouped with Jin Young Ko and Yuka Saso, who won the US Women's Open. They begin at 4.28pm EST (9.28pm BST) on Thursday and 11.11am EST (4.11pm BST) on Friday.
Brooke Henderson became the youngest winner of the tournament when, at the age of 18, she took the honors against Lydia Ko in 2016. The pair have been grouped together over the first two rounds, along with Ariya Jutanugarn, and they begin at 4.39pm EST (9.39pm BST) in the first round and 11.22am EST (4.22pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Notable Groups
EST (BST)
Round One
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
- 4.17pm (9.17pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
- 4.28pm (9.28pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
- 4.39pm (9.39pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
Round Two
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 4.28pm (9.28pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
- 4.39pm (9.39pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round One
EST (BST)
1ST TEE
- 10.00am (3.00pm): Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum
- 10.11am (3.11pm): Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu
- 10.22am (3.22pm): Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 10.33am (3.33pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez
- 10.44am (3.44pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh
- 11.06am (4.06pm): Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim
- 11.17am (4.17pm): Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult
- 11.28am (4.28pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee
- 11.39am (4.39pm): Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park
- 12.12am (5.12pm): Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina
- 3.22pm (8.22pm): Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome
- 3.33pm (8.33pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex
- 3.44pm (8.44pm): Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok
- 3.55pm (8.55pm): Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang
- 4.06pm (9.06pm): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom
- 4.17pm (9.17pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
- 4.28pm (9.28pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
- 4.39pm (9.39pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 4.50pm (9.50pm): Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho
- 5.01pm (10.01pm): Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight
- 5.12pm (10.12pm): Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse
- 5.23pm (10.23pm): Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam
- 5.34pm (10.34pm): Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu
EST (BST)
10TH TEE
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung
- 10.16am (3.16pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter
- 10.27am (3.27pm): Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels
- 10.38am (3.38pm): Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz
- 10.49am (3.49pm): Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano
- 12.06pm (5.06pm): Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang
- 12.17am (5.17pm): Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji
- 3.50pm (8.50pm): Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im
- 4.01pm (9.01pm): Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin
- 4.12pm (9.12pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela
- 4.23pm (9.23pm): Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai
- 4.34pm (9.34pm): Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing
- 4.45pm (9.45pm): Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy
- 4.56pm (9.56pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien
- 5.07pm (10.07pm): Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu
- 5.18pm (10.18pm): Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng
- 5.29pm (10.29pm): Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Two
EST (BST)
1ST TEE
- 10.00am (3.00pm): Caroline Inglis, Olivia Cowan, Weiwei Zhang
- 10.11am (3.11pm): Allie White, Ryann O'Toole, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 10.22am (3.22pm): Jasmine Suwannapura, Sarah Schmelzel, Eun-Hee Ji
- 10.33am (3.33pm): Alexandra Forsterling, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Hee Im
- 10.44am (3.44pm): Yani Tseng, A Lim Kim, Xiyu Lin
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Albane Valenzuela
- 11.06am (4.06pm): Alena Sharp, Yan Liu, Wichanee Meechai
- 11.17am (4.17pm): Sei Young Kim, Angela Stanford, Ally Ewing
- 11.28am (4.28pm): Jenny Shin, Trichat Cheenglab, Bailey Tardy
- 11.39am (4.39pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Hira Naveed, Peiyun Chien
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Caroline Masson, Ruixin Liu
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Sandra Changkija, Megan Khang, Ssu-Chia Cheng
- 12.12am (5.12pm): Yue Ren, Samantha Morrell, Haeji Kang
- 3.22pm (8.22pm): Robyn Choi, Minami Katsu, Yu Jin Sung
- 3.33pm (8.33pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Jeongeun Lee6, Aline Krauter
- 3.44pm (8.44pm): Kim Paez, Maja Stark, Gabriela Ruffels
- 3.55pm (8.55pm): Akie Iwai, Alison Lee, Allisen Corpuz
- 4.06pm (9.06pm): Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka
- 4.17pm (9.17pm): Miyu Yamashita, Anna Nordqvist, Angel Yin
- 4.28pm (9.28pm): Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green
- 4.39pm (9.39pm): Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Charley Hull
- 4.50pm (9.50pm): Lucy LI, Cristie Kerr, Yealimi Noh
- 5.01pm (10.01pm): Georgia Hall, Esther Henseleit, Jiyai Shin
- 5.12pm (10.12pm): Carlota Ciganda, Rio Takeda, Alexa Pano
- 5.23pm (10.23pm): Bronte Law, Amy Yang, Minji Kang
- 5.34pm (10.34pm): Jiwon Jeon, Jennifer Borocz, Lauren Hartlage
EST (BST)
10TH TEE
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Paula Reto, Lizette Salas, Brittany Lincicome
- 10.16am (3.16pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Marina Alex
- 10.27am (3.27pm): Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, Madelene Sagstrom, Aditi Ashok
- 10.38am (3.38pm): Hinako Shibuno, Patty Tavatanakit, Danielle Kang
- 10.49am (3.49pm): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Andrea Lee, Linnea Strom
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, Linn Grant
- 11.11am (4.11pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Brooke M. Henderson, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Chisato Iwai, Stacy Lewis, Jennifer Kupcho
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Mao Saigo, Stephanie Meadow, Cheyenne Knight
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Sarah Kemp, Lindy Duncan, Mariah Stackhouse
- 12.06pm (5.06pm): Maria Fassi, Yuna Nishimura, Malia Nam
- 12.17am (5.17pm): Perrine Delacour, Mina Harigae, Yu Liu
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Wendy Ward, Jennifer Song, Pornanong Phatlum
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Celine Borge, Roberta Liti, Mary Liu
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Cydney Clanton, Wei-Ling Hsu, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 3.50pm (8.50pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Grace Kim, Gaby Lopez
- 4.01pm (9.01pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Haeran Ryu, Savannah Grewal
- 4.12pm (9.12pm): Kristen Gillman, Chanettee Wannasaen, Gemma Dryburgh
- 4.23pm (9.23pm): Sophia Popov, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim
- 4.34pm (9.34pm): Xiaowen Yin, Narin An, Frida Kinhult
- 4.45pm (9.45pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Auston Kim, So Mi Lee
- 4.56pm (9.56pm): Nataliya Guseva, Bianca Pagdanganan, Isabella Fierro
- 5.07pm (10.07pm): Pernilla Lindberg, Azahara Munoz, Lindsey Wesver-Wright
- 5.18pm (10.18pm): Hyo Joon Jang, Polly Mack, Hee Young Park
- 5.29pm (10.29pm): Morgane Metraux, Allie Knight, Dottie Ardina
How To Watch The KPMG Women's PGA Championship In The US
All times EST
- Thursday 20 June: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday 21 June: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Peacock), 6.00pm-10.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 22 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Sunday 23 June: 12.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm NBC
How To Watch The KPMG Women's PGA Championship In The UK
All times BST
- Thursday 20 June: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 11.00pm-3.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-3.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 21 June: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 11.00pm-3.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-3.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 22 June: 3.45pm-9.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 23 June: 1.00pm-8.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
