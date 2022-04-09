"I Am A Little Upset" - Pep Guardiola Rues Premier League And Masters Clash
Manchester City face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, clashing with the final day of the Masters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he's "a little upset" that he won't be able to watch the final day of The Masters in full as his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The game - that could well decide where the title ends up - kicks off at 4:30pm BST on what is shaping up to be an epic Sunday of sport tomorrow.
Speaking on Friday, Guardiola said he was anticipating the top of the table clash against Liverpool, but wishes the game was on the Saturday instead. "That's why I love it and to be here today for Sunday's game. I sleep like a baby this year. I'm looking forward to Sunday, could be tomorrow that would be better. I'm a little bit upset with the Premier League because they put the game when Tiger Woods is back!"
The City manager will likely be thrilled that Tiger Woods made the cut on his miracle return to competitive golf - Tiger is still very much in with a chance of winning the whole thing too. Pep's side sit one point above Liverpool in the Premier League table with both teams having played the same amount of games. Many pundits are predicting that the winner of this game will likely win the title in May, such is the consistent winning record of both sides. City did hold a 10 point lead over their Merseyside rivals in January, but a run of five points dropped across their last five games have left the Citizens and Liverpool neck and neck.
Guardiola, who plays off a handicap of around 14, is a very keen golfer and is particularly close friends with Tommy Fleetwood. Back in 2020, he spoke about how he admires the mental strength of golfers and how he's tried to teach that to some of his players. "It is nice to know, for example, the mental approach in golf is so important. When you speak to big athletes, you learn how mentally strong they are. We can learn a lot from other sports."
