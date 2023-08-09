Huge Boost for AIG Women’s Open As Sponsor Extends Support And Targets 'Gender Pay Equity'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Organisers of this week’s AIG Women’s Open have received a major boost after the title sponsor extended its partnership with The R&A to 2030.

The total prize fund for the AIG Women’s Open has increased significantly since AIG became title sponsor in 2019. At this year’s championship, which will be played from Thursday to Sunday at Walton Heath, the prize fund is US$9 million - a 23% increase on 2022.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “We have found an ally of women’s golf which has formed the basis of our strong partnership and I am delighted to see that continue. We have a clear vision for the AIG Women’s Open; we want to see the best women golfers compete on the best golf courses in front of large crowds and show us how good they are.

Slumbers continued: “When I look around at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open and what we have achieved in five years, I am incredibly proud; but even more so, I am inspired by what we can still do. The future of women’s golf is bright and it is up to us, with the support of the wider industry, to take bold steps, in a way that is financially sustainable, to ensure our aspirations become reality.”

This year’s champion at Walton Heath will earn $1.35 million but it is still less than half of the $3m Brian Harman picked up a Royal Liverpool.

Peter Zaffino, chairman & CEO of AIG , is pushing for “gender pay equity”. He said: “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the AIG Women’s Open. This long-term extension reinforces our commitment to continue providing leadership on gender equity and gender pay equity and reinforces our tremendous partnership with and respect for The R&A.”

Charley Hull addresses a press conference ahead of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was also announced today that the AIG Women’s Open will be played at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2026, continuing the plan to take the championship to world-class venues which includes the Old Course next year.

Slumbers added: “Royal Lytham and St Annes has a long and proud history of hosting the biggest golf championships in the world and we are delighted to be taking the AIG Women’s Open there in 2026. It is one of the finest links courses in the United Kingdom and has produced many memorable champions, including Georgia Hall’s 2018 victory.

“We look forward to making more memories at Royal Lytham and adding to the history of the AIG Women’s Open on this world-class links.” Zaffino added, “The women’s game of golf has never been in better shape.”

The AIG Women’s Open taking place this week features the world's best golfers including world number one Nelly Korda, world number two Jin Young Ko and world number three Lydia Ko as well as AIG ambassador and former champion Georgia Hall.

Live music will also feature as part of a new, enhanced fan experience with superstar Ellie Goulding performing a headline set on Saturday.