Ellie Goulding To Headline Live Music Event At AIG Women's Open

This year’s AIG Women’s Open is getting a makeover with a brand new and enhanced fan experience that will be headlined by a live music show from superstar Ellie Goulding.

Walton Heath will stage the AIG Women’s Open (opens in new tab) in August and it promises to be something special with the R&A aiming to attract a new audience to the game with several new initiatives – including a live concert on with Goulding on Saturday August 12.

Fans attending this year’s event will be entertained by live music shows and an enhanced festival fan village featuring a Golf It! fun golf zone, VR and interactive golf experiences and big screens showing not only the golf but also other top women’s sport such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’m honoured to be the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open,” said BRIT Award winner Goulding. “The elevation of women’s sport is something I’m a huge champion of, so I can’t wait to be surrounded by inspiring women in August. I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!"

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, added: “We and our valued partners in AIG have been clear that our ambition is to elevate the AIG Women’s Open as a world-class sporting event.

“We have made important strides in recent years to enhance prize money, championship venues and facilities for the benefit of the world’s best women’s golfers, but we also see the spectator experience as crucial to increasing the appeal of the Championship and encouraging more fans to attend.

“We are excited by what we have to offer them and look forward to welcoming fans to Walton Heath this summer.”

Ashleigh Buhai is the defending AIG Women's Open champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The R&A will also be continuing with their successful ‘Kids go Free’ programme on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, which provides children under-16-years-old free entry to the Championship when accompanied by a paying adult.

South African Ashleigh Buhai will be defending her title against a host of star names such as former champions Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and England’s Georgia Hall.

The AIG Women’s Open takes place at Walton Heath, Surrey from 9-13 August 2023 with other golfing superstars such as Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson all teeing it up.