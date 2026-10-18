'How Would He Know That?' - Rory McIlroy Hits Back After Kevin Kisner Questions His Motives For Playing In India

Rory McIlroy has responded to Kevin Kisner’s claim that he only played in the DP World India Championship because he received a large appearance fee.

Kisner gave his opinion on McIlroy’s decision to play at the Delhi Golf Club event to the Fore Play podcast.

He poured scorn on the six-time Major winner's supposed motivation for playing the event, which he suggested was to help grow the game globally.

He said: "That is such a dog s*** comment. But I guess for the right price we could all say that.

"He doesn't want to globally expand in India, he wants to get his $10m and go play in India."

Kisner added: "Rory’s not even hitting a driver this week. You think he wants to go play a tournament where he can’t use his number one weapon? So give me a break.”

McIlroy finished the week in India tied for 42nd, and afterwards, he was informed of Kisner’s comments.

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He said: “I didn’t see that. I don’t know why me being in India would make Kis need to comment on it.”

🚨🗣️🇮🇳 #CLAPPING BACK — World #2 Rory McIlroy has responded to Kevin Kisner’s comments after being accused of playing in India solely for the appearance fees. Rory’s full response ⬇️ @TrackingRory https://t.co/iTNE3BRdXlOctober 18, 2026

On Kisner’s suggestion that McIlroy was more interested in the appearance fee than growing the game, he said: “How would he know that?”

He added: “Two things can be true at the same time.

“People can get paid to come and play at a tournament but at the same time do it from a place of, you know, a genuine interest of trying to bring the sport to another country, a developing country, a country where the middle class in India is larger than the whole population of the United States. It’s a huge market for golf.”

Despite McIlroy’s subdued week at the tournament, he insisted that it had been a worthwhile visit to India overall: “Overall it's been a wonderful week,” he said. “India is a really important market for golf going forward and it's only going to keep growing.

“It's important that we come here, and I thought this week was another step in the right direction for golf in India and international golf as a whole.”

While McIlroy struggled at times, Eugenio Chacarra claimed his third title of the year to move to the top of the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.

That means McIlroy is now third behind the Spaniard and Patrick Reed in pursuit of his eighth Race to Dubai title, and he admitted he has plenty of work ahead if he’s to achieve that ambition this year.

McIlroy wasn't at his best at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “Yeah, I'm excited to get home and do some practice. I didn't really touch a club after Wentworth until I turned up this week.

“Didn't feel I was at my sharpest, so looking forward to getting home and practicing and feeling like I turn up at those last two events ready to play and ready to go.

“Eugenio is playing well. Looks like he's going to overtake Patrick in the race for Dubai. That makes my job a bit harder going into the last two events.”