'How Would He Know That?' - Rory McIlroy Hits Back After Kevin Kisner Questions His Motives For Playing In India
The six-time Major winner has hit back at Kisner's suggestion that his main motivation for playing in the DP World India Championship was his appearance fee
Rory McIlroy has responded to Kevin Kisner’s claim that he only played in the DP World India Championship because he received a large appearance fee.
Kisner gave his opinion on McIlroy’s decision to play at the Delhi Golf Club event to the Fore Play podcast.
He poured scorn on the six-time Major winner's supposed motivation for playing the event, which he suggested was to help grow the game globally.
He said: "That is such a dog s*** comment. But I guess for the right price we could all say that.
"He doesn't want to globally expand in India, he wants to get his $10m and go play in India."
Kisner added: "Rory’s not even hitting a driver this week. You think he wants to go play a tournament where he can’t use his number one weapon? So give me a break.”
McIlroy finished the week in India tied for 42nd, and afterwards, he was informed of Kisner’s comments.
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He said: “I didn’t see that. I don’t know why me being in India would make Kis need to comment on it.”
On Kisner’s suggestion that McIlroy was more interested in the appearance fee than growing the game, he said: “How would he know that?”
He added: “Two things can be true at the same time.
“People can get paid to come and play at a tournament but at the same time do it from a place of, you know, a genuine interest of trying to bring the sport to another country, a developing country, a country where the middle class in India is larger than the whole population of the United States. It’s a huge market for golf.”
Despite McIlroy’s subdued week at the tournament, he insisted that it had been a worthwhile visit to India overall: “Overall it's been a wonderful week,” he said. “India is a really important market for golf going forward and it's only going to keep growing.
“It's important that we come here, and I thought this week was another step in the right direction for golf in India and international golf as a whole.”
While McIlroy struggled at times, Eugenio Chacarra claimed his third title of the year to move to the top of the season-long Race to Dubai rankings.
That means McIlroy is now third behind the Spaniard and Patrick Reed in pursuit of his eighth Race to Dubai title, and he admitted he has plenty of work ahead if he’s to achieve that ambition this year.
He said: “Yeah, I'm excited to get home and do some practice. I didn't really touch a club after Wentworth until I turned up this week.
“Didn't feel I was at my sharpest, so looking forward to getting home and practicing and feeling like I turn up at those last two events ready to play and ready to go.
“Eugenio is playing well. Looks like he's going to overtake Patrick in the race for Dubai. That makes my job a bit harder going into the last two events.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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