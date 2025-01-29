How To Watch Bryson DeChambeau At The International Series India: Live Streams, TV Channels
Here is all the information you need to watch Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann at the Asian Tour's inaugural International Series India
Watch the International Series India this week as Bryson DeChambeau competes in the latest event on the 2025 Asian Tour, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world in this article.
The two-time Major winner leads a number of high-profile LIV golfers at the inaugural tournament hosted by DLF Golf and Country Club, with Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey all in action.
Read on for all the information on how to watch the International Series India online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Key information
► International Series India Dates: January 30 - February 2, 2025
► International Series India Course: DLF Golf & Country Club, India
► International Series India Streaming: Sling TV (US), Kayo Sports (Australia)
► International Series India on TV: Golf Channel, NBC Sports (US), Fox Sports (Australia)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Watch Bryson DeChambeau at International Series India in the US
It's a little confusing for fans in the US, as the Golf Channel does not have the International Series India listed on its TV listings, but it does have some coverage on its 'streaming' listings.
There is no dedicated streaming platform for the Golf Channel, but cable TV customers can use their cable credentials to get the TV coverage via the NBC Sports app. Otherwise, the watch the Golf Channel online, you need a cord-cutting TV streaming package, such as Sling TV.
Can I watch International Series India in the UK?
Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the International Series India on TV as the Asian Tour's usual provider, Premier Sports, is not showing it.
If you're travelling in the UK from a country where you enjoy coverage, you can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.
Watch International Series India golf from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
How to watch International Series India in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch the International Series India on TV on Fox Sports 506 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.
Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.
How to watch International Series India in Canada
Fans in Canada will not be able to watch the International Series India on TV as the Asian Tour's usual provider in the country, TSN is not showing it.
However, you can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – with information on that provided above.
► International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Are there any International Series India free streams?
There are no dedicated free broadcast options for the 2025 International Series India. However, there are a few offers and bargains out there.
There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Rounds One & Two
Check out every tee time from round one and round two of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I’ve Looked Through The Early 2025 Masters Odds And These 5 Players Are Currently Crazy Good Value
The Masters is drawing nearer and nearer and, right now, you can grab some crazy odds on certain players ahead of the main event at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Watch Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Clash In TGL: TV, Streaming Options For Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy clash in the indoor golf league they created – here are all the details on how to watch TGL week four online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Chase Koepka Misses Cut In First Start Since LIV Golf Relegation 15 Months Ago
Chase Koepka understandably had some rust in his game as he missed the cut at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open in his first pro event in 15 months
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open: Live Streams, TV Channels, Times For Round Two On Thursday
Details on broadcasts across ESPN+, CBS, Golf Channel, Sky Sports, as Golf Monthly explains how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open on the 2025 PGA Tour.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
How To Watch The American Express Final Round Today: Live Streams, TV Channels, Timings
The second full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour season reaches its climax – here's how to watch the final round of the 2025 American Express online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic Final Round: Live Streams, TV Channels, Tee Times For Sunday
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated