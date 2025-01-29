How To Watch Bryson DeChambeau At The International Series India: Live Streams, TV Channels

Watch the International Series India this week as Bryson DeChambeau competes in the latest event on the 2025 Asian Tour, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world in this article.

The two-time Major winner leads a number of high-profile LIV golfers at the inaugural tournament hosted by DLF Golf and Country Club, with Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey all in action.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the International Series India online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

► International Series India Dates: January 30 - February 2, 2025

► International Series India Course: DLF Golf & Country Club, India

► International Series India Streaming: Sling TV (US), Kayo Sports (Australia)

► International Series India on TV: Golf Channel, NBC Sports (US), Fox Sports (Australia)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Bryson DeChambeau at International Series India in the US

It's a little confusing for fans in the US, as the Golf Channel does not have the International Series India listed on its TV listings, but it does have some coverage on its 'streaming' listings.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for the Golf Channel, but cable TV customers can use their cable credentials to get the TV coverage via the NBC Sports app. Otherwise, the watch the Golf Channel online, you need a cord-cutting TV streaming package, such as Sling TV.

Can I watch International Series India in the UK?

Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the International Series India on TV as the Asian Tour's usual provider, Premier Sports, is not showing it.

If you're travelling in the UK from a country where you enjoy coverage, you can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

Watch International Series India golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support

How to watch International Series India in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the International Series India on TV on Fox Sports 506 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch International Series India in Canada

Fans in Canada will not be able to watch the International Series India on TV as the Asian Tour's usual provider in the country, TSN is not showing it.

However, you can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – with information on that provided above.

► International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025

Are there any International Series India free streams?

There are no dedicated free broadcast options for the 2025 International Series India. However, there are a few offers and bargains out there.

There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price.

