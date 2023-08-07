How The AIG Women’s Open Prize Money Has Grown

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Formerly sponsored by Weetabix and Ricoh, The Women’s British Open became the AIG Women's Open in 2019 through a sponsorship deal that extends until 2025 – which has been good news for those competing.

AIG, in alliance with The R&A, is dedicated in helping to elevate and advance women's golf by shining a spotlight on gender equity, especially gender pay equity.

This commitment is evident in the significant increase in prize money, which has more than doubled for the Championship since partnering with The R&A.

In 2022, the total prize fund was set at $7.3 million, which was a huge 26 per cent increase on 2021, and Ashleigh Buhai received a cool $1.095 million for her fine efforts at Muirfield.

With the support of title sponsor AIG, the prize fund for the Championship has grown by 125% since 2018, the year before AIG’s partnership with The R&A commenced.

The prize fund for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open will be confirmed by The R&A on the Wednesday of the tournament, the day before Buhai starts her title defence, and the governing body has confirmed that it will be a minimum of $7.3 million.

Here's how the Women’s Open prize money has grown since AIG became a title sponsor, and how it's increased since it was first recognised as a Major Championship by the LPGA in 1994.

How The Women’s British Open Prize Money Has Grown

2023 – $7.3m (minimum)

2022 – $7.3m

2021 – $5.8m

2020 – $4.5m

2019 – $4.5m (beginning of The R&A’s partnership with AIG)

2018 – $3.25m

2017 – $3.25m

2016 – $3m

2015 – $3m

2014 – $3m

2013 – $2.75m

2012 – $2.75m

2011 – $2.5m

2010 – $2.5m

2009 – $2.2m

2008 – $2.1m

2007 – $2m

2006 – $1.8m

2005 – $1.8m

2004 – $1.6m

2003 – $1.6m

2002 – $1.5m

2001 – $1.5m

2000 – $1.25m

1999 – $1m

1998 – $1m

1997 – $900,000

1996 – $850,000

1995 – $600,000

1994 – $500,000

How Does Prize Money Compare To The Men's Open Championship?

At the 151st Open Championship, winner Brian Harman took home a cheque for $3 million.

The game's oldest Major Championship was just played for pride back in 1860, but at Royal Liverpool in 2023, the best male golfers in the world competed for a total prize fund of $16.5 million.

Prize Funds For The 2023 Women’s Majors

With a prize fund that is expected to be a minimum of $7.3 million in 2023, there are two women’s golf Majors that boast bigger prize funds – the KPMG PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open, the latter of which has the biggest purse in the women’s Major season.