How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The BMW PGA Championship

With the PGA Tour season slowly drawing to a close with the FedExCup Fall, much of the attention has turned to the DP World Tour in recent weeks.
Unlike the US-based circuit, many of the DP World Tour's biggest tournaments are reserved for this stage of the season.
That includes its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, which has been taking place at Wentworth in England this week.
The tournament has a long and proud history, having begun as the PGA Close Championship in 1955, and has been held at Wentworth, where the DP World Tour has its headquarters, since 1984.
Every year, many of the world’s biggest names head to Virginia Water for the tournament.
Some are attracted by the prestige and quality of the event itself. One is Adam Scott, who said earlier in the week: “This certainly is kind of top three on my list outside of Major championships.
|I think of The Players Championship, probably the Aussie Open, and then this one is right there. It's an incredible event.”
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Others go in pursuit of Race to Dubai ranking points, where 8,000 are on offer at Wentworth, 3,000 more than the other Back 9 events on the DP World Tour schedule.
Another big incentive to compete in the BMW PGA Championship is the prize money.
In 2026, an overall purse of $9,000,000 is available, with $1,530,000 heading to the winner. But how much does the winning caddie make?
The champion won’t get to keep all that money, with various factors determining how much he actually receives.
One of the bigger deductions is the money paid to his caddie.
In many cases, a player will negotiate terms with his caddie. For example, most caddies are either paid an annual salary or given a weekly base rate. That information is generally kept between them.
However, it is widely understood that winners of tournaments generally give their caddies 10% of their prize money, on top of what else they are paid.
As a result, the winner’s caddie can expect $153,000. That’s the same figure as Alex Noren’s caddie Kyle Morrison is thought to have earned for guiding the Swede to victory at last year’s tournament.
The caddies of players finishing further down the leaderboard are also expected to do well financially out of the week.
Caddies of players finishing elsewhere in the top 10 are expected to receive around 7% of the prize money, with around 5% going to the caddies of other players who made the cut.
If there’s a solo runner-up, the player will win $990,000. If his caddie receives 7% of that, it would give them around $69,300.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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