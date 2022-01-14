Sony Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Wai'alae?

For this year's edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.6 million to $7.5 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.35 million for their efforts.

In 2021, it was Kevin Na who secured his fifth PGA Tour title in Honolulu but, with a 144-strong player field, the American will have to be on the top of his game to add another title to his trophy cabinet.

Inaugurated in 1965, the tournament is held at Waialae Country Club and is the first full-field event of the calendar year, following the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not only that, but after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that the PGA Tour's overall purse will increase from $367 million to $427 million for November 2021 for the 2021/22 season, players will be looking to start 2022 in style.

Kevin Na celebrates with the trophy after his 2021 success. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the field getting cut down to the top-65 after the conclusion of the second round, check out how the prize money will be distributed below.

Sony Open Prize Money 2022

Place Prize Money 1st $1,350,000 2nd $817,500 3rd $517,500 4th $367,500 5th $307,500 6th $271,875 7th $253,125 8th $234,375 9th $219,375 10th $204,375 11th $189,375 12th $174,375 13th $159,375 14th $144,375 15th $136,875 16th $129,375 17th $121,875 18th $114,375 19th $106,875 20th $99,375 21st $91,875 22nd $84,375 23rd $78,375 24th $72,375 25th $66,375 26th $60,375 27th $58,125 28th $55,875 29th $53,625 30th $51,375 31st $49,125 32nd $46,875 33rd $44,625 34th $42,750 35th $40,875 36th $39,000 37th $37,125 38th $35,625 39th $34,125 40th $32,625 41st $31,125 42nd $29,625 43rd $28,125 44th $26,625 45th $25,125 46th $23,625 47th $22,125 48th $20,925 49th $19,875 50th $19,275 51st $18,825 52nd $18,375 53rd $18,075 54th $17,775 55th $17,625 56th $17,475 57th $17,325 58th $17,175 59th $17,025 60th $16,875 61st $16,725 62nd $16,575 63rd $16,425 64th $16,275 65th $16,125

What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Sony Open?

The tournament purse will be $7.5 million, a rise of $900,000 from last year's event. The winner will secure $1.35 million.

Sony have been sponsoring the event since 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Other Bonuses/Benefits Will The Winner Receive At The 2022 Sony Open?

The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 50 Official World Golf Ranking points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Who Won The 2021 Sony Open?

American, Kevin Na, secured his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in 2021. He had been three shots behind with six holes remaining, but a late birdie barrage, including a crucial one at the last hole, meant he claimed a one-shot victory over fellow countryman, Chris Kirk.