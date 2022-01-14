Sony Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Wai'alae?

The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open, which has some serious prize money available for the competing stars.

For this year's edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.6 million to $7.5 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.35 million for their efforts.

In 2021, it was Kevin Na who secured his fifth PGA Tour title in Honolulu but, with a 144-strong player field, the American will have to be on the top of his game to add another title to his trophy cabinet.

Inaugurated in 1965, the tournament is held at Waialae Country Club and is the first full-field event of the calendar year, following the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not only that, but after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that the PGA Tour's overall purse will increase from $367 million to $427 million for November 2021 for the 2021/22 season, players will be looking to start 2022 in style.

With the field getting cut down to the top-65 after the conclusion of the second round, check out how the prize money will be distributed below. 

Sony Open Prize Money 2022

PlacePrize Money
1st$1,350,000
2nd$817,500
3rd$517,500
4th$367,500
5th $307,500
6th$271,875
7th$253,125
8th$234,375
9th $219,375
10th$204,375
11th$189,375
12th$174,375
13th$159,375
14th$144,375
15th$136,875
16th $129,375
17th$121,875
18th$114,375
19th$106,875
20th$99,375
21st$91,875
22nd$84,375
23rd$78,375
24th$72,375
25th$66,375
26th$60,375
27th$58,125
28th$55,875
29th$53,625
30th$51,375
31st$49,125
32nd$46,875
33rd$44,625
34th$42,750
35th$40,875
36th$39,000
37th$37,125
38th$35,625
39th$34,125
40th$32,625
41st $31,125
42nd$29,625
43rd$28,125
44th$26,625
45th$25,125
46th$23,625
47th$22,125
48th$20,925
49th$19,875
50th$19,275
51st$18,825
52nd$18,375
53rd$18,075
54th$17,775
55th$17,625
56th$17,475
57th$17,325
58th$17,175
59th$17,025
60th$16,875
61st$16,725
62nd$16,575
63rd$16,425
64th$16,275
65th$16,125

What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Sony Open?

The tournament purse will be $7.5 million, a rise of $900,000 from last year's event. The winner will secure $1.35 million.

Henrik Norlander Hits A Shot

Sony have been sponsoring the event since 1999.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Other Bonuses/Benefits Will The Winner Receive At The 2022 Sony Open? 

The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 50 Official World Golf Ranking points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Who Won The 2021 Sony Open?

American, Kevin Na, secured his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in 2021. He had been three shots behind with six holes remaining, but a late birdie barrage, including a crucial one at the last hole, meant he claimed a one-shot victory over fellow countryman, Chris Kirk.

