Sony Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Wai'alae?
The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open, which has some serious prize money available for the competing stars.
For this year's edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.6 million to $7.5 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.35 million for their efforts.
In 2021, it was Kevin Na who secured his fifth PGA Tour title in Honolulu but, with a 144-strong player field, the American will have to be on the top of his game to add another title to his trophy cabinet.
Inaugurated in 1965, the tournament is held at Waialae Country Club and is the first full-field event of the calendar year, following the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not only that, but after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that the PGA Tour's overall purse will increase from $367 million to $427 million for November 2021 for the 2021/22 season, players will be looking to start 2022 in style.
With the field getting cut down to the top-65 after the conclusion of the second round, check out how the prize money will be distributed below.
Sony Open Prize Money 2022
|Place
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,350,000
|2nd
|$817,500
|3rd
|$517,500
|4th
|$367,500
|5th
|$307,500
|6th
|$271,875
|7th
|$253,125
|8th
|$234,375
|9th
|$219,375
|10th
|$204,375
|11th
|$189,375
|12th
|$174,375
|13th
|$159,375
|14th
|$144,375
|15th
|$136,875
|16th
|$129,375
|17th
|$121,875
|18th
|$114,375
|19th
|$106,875
|20th
|$99,375
|21st
|$91,875
|22nd
|$84,375
|23rd
|$78,375
|24th
|$72,375
|25th
|$66,375
|26th
|$60,375
|27th
|$58,125
|28th
|$55,875
|29th
|$53,625
|30th
|$51,375
|31st
|$49,125
|32nd
|$46,875
|33rd
|$44,625
|34th
|$42,750
|35th
|$40,875
|36th
|$39,000
|37th
|$37,125
|38th
|$35,625
|39th
|$34,125
|40th
|$32,625
|41st
|$31,125
|42nd
|$29,625
|43rd
|$28,125
|44th
|$26,625
|45th
|$25,125
|46th
|$23,625
|47th
|$22,125
|48th
|$20,925
|49th
|$19,875
|50th
|$19,275
|51st
|$18,825
|52nd
|$18,375
|53rd
|$18,075
|54th
|$17,775
|55th
|$17,625
|56th
|$17,475
|57th
|$17,325
|58th
|$17,175
|59th
|$17,025
|60th
|$16,875
|61st
|$16,725
|62nd
|$16,575
|63rd
|$16,425
|64th
|$16,275
|65th
|$16,125
What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Sony Open?
The tournament purse will be $7.5 million, a rise of $900,000 from last year's event. The winner will secure $1.35 million.
What Other Bonuses/Benefits Will The Winner Receive At The 2022 Sony Open?
The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as 50 Official World Golf Ranking points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Who Won The 2021 Sony Open?
American, Kevin Na, secured his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in 2021. He had been three shots behind with six holes remaining, but a late birdie barrage, including a crucial one at the last hole, meant he claimed a one-shot victory over fellow countryman, Chris Kirk.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
