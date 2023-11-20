How Much Money Ludvig Aberg Has Won Since Turning Pro

Ludvig Aberg is probably the hottest young property in golf right now. Fresh off the back of winning his first PGA Tour title at the season-concluding RSM Classic, the 24-year-old is already starting to fulfil his significant potential and is an outside shout for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year despite having less than six months experience in the paid ranks.

Most people know his story by now. Having twice claimed the Ben Hogan award for best collegiate player in the United States while at Texas Tech, Aberg turned professional in June 2023 after graduating top of the PGA Tour University rankings.

In August, he won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour - just his third professional start in Europe and a feat that might not have happened without the advent of the LIV Golf League. As a result, Aberg promptly found himself helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone as part of Luke Donald's dream dozen. A matter of weeks after that, Aberg was hoisting a PGA Tour trophy above his head at Sea Island's Seaside Course, too.

That's not to say that it has been plain sailing for the Swede, mind. There has been the occasional moment of heartbreak, too - including his one and only missed cut in 14 professional solo starts. That arrived at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Scottish Open in July where the young prodigy was just a single shot shy of playing the weekend.

Around three months later, there was another rare but nevertheless painful blow for Aberg to take. Having put himself into contention at the Sanderson Farms Championship via a final-round fightback, the former Texas Tech graduate missed out in a five-man playoff as Luke List claimed the spoils.

Yet, all that is forgotten now after Aberg's biggest career cheque on Sunday. Not to mention the starts he will receive at The Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the At&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the Genesis Invitational as a result of his victory.

While the accolades and opportunities are one thing, what about the money?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Much Money Has Ludvig Aberg Won Since Turning Pro?

In total, Aberg has won $3,844,838.81 since turning pro in June 2023 - an average of $256,322.59 per event and $71,200.72 per round.

A recent transfer of $1,512,000 into Aberg's bank account almost doubled his career earnings to this point in one foul swoop - a significant portion of which had been made up by the $464,896.87 he had collected from his maiden DP World Tour success and the $549,400 consolation prize at the Sanderson Farms Championship - not to mention the $333,000 earned for a fourth-place at the John Deere Classic.

Of his near $4 million pot, Aberg's DP World Tour earnings have so far reached $699,710.48 from just three tournaments - possible due to having never finished any worse than a tie for 10th.

But with much of his 2024 schedule set to feature on the far more lucrative PGA Tour, you can bet a small fortune Aberg's career earnings will dwarf these numbers in 12 months time.