How Much Money Has Jon Rahm Earned In 2023?

After Jon Rahm holed his final putt of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, he didn’t just claim the coveted Green Jacket for the first time. The Spaniard also banked $3.24m of the record $18m purse.

However, that’s far from the first huge prize payout Rahm has claimed since the turn of the year. As well as the Major, Rahm has won three other tournaments since the beginning of 2023, earning huge sums in each.

The year began with the first designated event on the PGA Tour, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Rahm started as he meant to go on with victory and a cheque for $2.7m. It wasn’t long until he was at it again. In his next start further on in January, he claimed $1.44m after winning The American Express.

Rahm then played two tournaments without a win, but his tie for seventh in the Farmers Insurance Open and finish of third in the WM Phoenix Open still earned him over $1.6m.

After that came Rahm’s biggest prize money win of the year so far after a two-shot victory over Max Homa in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Thanks to it being another designated event, he scooped a whopping $3.6m for his efforts.

A tie for 39th in another designated event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, left Rahm better off to the tune of another $70,029, before he had to withdraw from The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass through illness. Next came the WGC-Match Play, where Rahm’s tie for 31st netted him $113,762, before his big-money Masters win last week.

Overall, Rahm has won a staggering $13,288,540 so far in the 2022/23 season. While that figure includes his earnings for his tie for 29th in last October’s CJ Cup, where he earned $462,000, it still leaves him on $12,826,540 since the turn of the year.

For context, last year, Scottie Scheffler finished top of the PGA Tour’s money list after earning $14,046,910 over the course of the 2021/22 season. Considering Rahm’s incredible form and commitment to playing in designated events, it seems inevitable that he will soon breeze past that total with room to spare.