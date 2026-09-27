How Many Fans Are At The Presidents Cup?

The 2026 Presidents Cup has been one of the most memorable of all time, with the heavy underdogs, the Internationals, taking a surprise three-point lead into the Sunday singles session.

Along the way, there have been a variety of talking points, from the controversial out of bounds line on the first three holes at Medinah to the Internationals’ stunning 5-0 whitewash of the hosts in the Friday foursomes.

Another point of discussion was the atmosphere, with Team USA’s Wyndham Clark remarking after day on that: "It was kind of dead out there.

“I felt like the momentum could have been better, to be honest, because we weren't really feeling the fans, I think, as much as normal.”

According to estimates, the subdued atmosphere wasn't down to a sparse attendance, with a healthy number of fans having poured into Medinah on each of the four competition days.

Fans have been treated to a compelling four days of action at Medinah (Image credit: Getty Images)

While official figures have not been released it has been widely reported that officials were expecting around 150,000 fans to attend the four days of action and two practice days, with about 35,000 on each of the competition days.

The figures are in the ballpark of those reported at recent editions.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Golf Canada, the 2024 match at Royal Montreal attracted around 30,000 a day, while around 200,000 fans are estimated to have watched the Quail Hollow match four years ago.

Considering its lower profile, it’s not surprising that the Presidents Cup has attracted fewer fans per day than the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

On that occasion, around 50,000 fans attended each day of the match, with around 225,000-250,000 estimated to have attended throughout the week.

Another big team event held earlier in September was the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, which reportedly saw around 80,000 fans attend.