How Many Fans Are At The Presidents Cup?

The 2026 Presidents Cup has been one of the most memorable of all time, with the heavy underdogs, the Internationals, taking a surprise three-point lead into the Sunday singles session.
Along the way, there have been a variety of talking points, from the controversial out of bounds line on the first three holes at Medinah to the Internationals’ stunning 5-0 whitewash of the hosts in the Friday foursomes.
Another point of discussion was the atmosphere, with Team USA’s Wyndham Clark remarking after day on that: "It was kind of dead out there.
“I felt like the momentum could have been better, to be honest, because we weren't really feeling the fans, I think, as much as normal.”
According to estimates, the subdued atmosphere wasn't down to a sparse attendance, with a healthy number of fans having poured into Medinah on each of the four competition days.
While official figures have not been released it has been widely reported that officials were expecting around 150,000 fans to attend the four days of action and two practice days, with about 35,000 on each of the competition days.
The figures are in the ballpark of those reported at recent editions.
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According to Golf Canada, the 2024 match at Royal Montreal attracted around 30,000 a day, while around 200,000 fans are estimated to have watched the Quail Hollow match four years ago.
Considering its lower profile, it’s not surprising that the Presidents Cup has attracted fewer fans per day than the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
On that occasion, around 50,000 fans attended each day of the match, with around 225,000-250,000 estimated to have attended throughout the week.
Another big team event held earlier in September was the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, which reportedly saw around 80,000 fans attend.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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