'It Was Kind Of Dead Out There' - Wyndham Clark Challenges Presidents Cup Crowd To Turn Up The Volume

Team USA took a first-day lead at the Presidents Cup but not everything went to plan at Medinah - with the Chicago fans labelled "kind of dead out there" by Wyndham Clark.

Captain Brandt Snedeker agreed that it was quiet around Medinah despite the hosts taking a 3-2 lead from Thursday's four balls - but backed the Chicago fans to come back at full voice for Friday's foursmes matches.

Clark combined with Collin Morikawa to win their match with Ryan Fox and Adam Scott 3&2, and described afterwards how it was tough not having the home crowd as involved as you'd expect.

"It was kind of dead out there," said Clark. "I felt like the momentum could have been better, to be honest, because we weren't really feeling the fans, I think, as much as normal.

"There was a few shots - I mean, Collin hit a 5-wood on, what was it, 11 to like 10 feet, and we didn't even know if it was on the green because no one clapped. It was a little surprising.

"We'd make some big putts - I'm saying this more as a challenge that hopefully tomorrow and the weekend the fans are out there really rooting us on, and regardless of what happens, we have the momentum."

Of course, the Presidents Cup is never as feverish an atmosphere as the Ryder Cup, and given what happened at Bethpage last year then the home fans calming down a bit may not be a bad thing.

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But it's a fine line and captain Snedeker agreed with Clark that the fans could've been louder, but said a number of factors, including both tough pins preventing too many birdies and also some tough viewing holes around Medinah, could be factors.

Wyndham Clark calling out the fans at Medinah: "These guys are going to laugh, but it was kind of dead out there. I felt like the momentum could have been better, to be honest, because we weren't really feeling the fans, I think, as much as normal."There was a few shots -- I… pic.twitter.com/wuG0qXR7R4September 24, 2026

"It was a weird day," said Snedeker. "I really felt like the fans were out there and they were there, the 1st tee was loud, and then it just kind of dissipated as the day went on.

"I don't know why. I think part of it was because the golf course was set up pretty difficult. There was some really tough pins out there, so it was really hard to get a lot of birdies going.

"And there's some tough viewing out there on some of the holes where people really couldn't see what was going on."

Although it was a quiet start, Snedeker has belief in the USA fans to turn up the volume on Friday - and hopes his players can help them by playing some entertaining golf.

"I know what Chicago is built of. I know what kind of fans we've got here. They'll come out tomorrow. We've just got to go out and play good golf."