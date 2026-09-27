Donald Trump Attends Presidents Cup Ahead Of Crucial Sunday For US Team

US President Donald Trump was in attendance on the final day of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club.

Trump had spent Saturday soaking up some college football in the form of Texas at Tennessee in the SEC before moving over to Chicago, Illinois to enjoy one of his greatest passions.

Ahead of a crucial day at Medinah, on which the US Team will attempt to recover a precarious position and claim an 11th straight title, the host's President turned up to say a few words prior to the action beginning.

Though it was reported Trump had asked for a 15-minute slot prior to the singles matches starting on Sunday, he spoke for only 60 seconds or so on the first tee box.

WATCH LIVE: Trump attends Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago https://t.co/SPi7mRUh1RSeptember 27, 2026

The 80-year-old was largely very well received by fans around the first tee, with plenty of cheers mostly drowning out some noticeable boos and jeers. Even then, the negative feedback was overawed by hearty chants of 'USA! USA! USA!'

After being introduced by PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, Trump made a jibe at what he called "the fake news media" regarding his expected reception before going on to state he didn't have "the courage" to make a short speech like Rolapp had requested.

Trump instead insisted "these people want to see golf, they don't want to hear speeches!" and finished his monologue by claiming the USA is "doing great, better than ever before" and stating he was looking forward to watching "a very interesting day of golf."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trump, who was named honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup in the build-up, will hope to inspire the home charges to a memorable comeback on a day which they trailed by three points before a ball was struck.

Team International began Sunday 10.5 - 7.5 to the good thanks to a remarkable whitewash on Friday and some gutsy fightbacks during Saturday's play.

Hunting only their second ever win in the 32-year history of this event and their first ever on US soil, Ryo Hisatsune led Geoff Ogilvy's men out before Tom Kim - who is not expected to see the closing stages no matter what happens - went second.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas headed up a heavy front three for the US Team before Scottie Scheffler took on Nico Echavarria in the fourth match.