Tom Kim Set To Miss Presidents Cup Finish

The International Team went into day four of the Presidents Cup in the rare position of having a realistic chance to beat the US.

In the previous 15 editions of the match, the Internationals have won only one and tied once against the Americans.

One of the key players for Geoff Ogilvy’s team has been South Korean Tom Kim. He won three points from his four matches in the first three days at Medinah, with the opportunity for another in his singles match against Wyndham Clark on Sunday.

Tom Kim won three of his first four matches at Medinah (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, if Kim’s efforts help lead to the first Internationals’ victory since 1998, he won’t have time to celebrate.

Indeed, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, Kim, who faces Clark in the second match of the Sunday singles, is likely to miss the conclusion so he can link up with his South Korea team in Japan for the Asian Games, which begins on Wednesday at Kasugai Country Club.

It’s not just the chance to win a medal for his country that will add to the pressure on Kim, either - whether he needs to perform military service could also depend on the outcome.

Under South Korean law, able-bodied males are obliged to undertake between 18 and 21 months of military service. Athletes can earn an exemption, but only through certain achievements linked to national prestige.

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In Kim’s case, that now rests on his and South Korea’s performance at the Asian Games.

The requirement for Kim to avoid military service is clear-cut - a gold medal in either the individual or team competition. SH Kim, who has also not yet completed his military service, and LIV Golfer Doyeob Mun, who has, are the other male South Koreans in the line-up.

SH Kim is one of Tom Kim's teammates at the Asian Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are reasons for Kim to be optimistic. As well as his excellent performance at the Presidents Cup, Kim has rediscovered his best form in recent months.

That includes finishing third at the US Open and winning the Genesis Scottish Open. His world ranking has also risen from 152nd in June to 31st today.

The team can also take inspiration from South Korea’s performance at the previous Asian Games, when Yubin Jang, Wooyoung Cho and Kim’s Presidents Cup teammates Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im won the team gold medal in China, beating Thailand by 25 shots.

While Kim still needs to leave Medinah early to attend the Asian Games, Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant told Golf Monthly that the schedule had already been adjusted to accommodate his Presidents Cup commitments.

He said: "I know there was a clash between the Presidents Cup and the Asian Games this year... and Tom Kim was listed to play in the Asian Games but is obviously a part of the Presidents Cup as well.

"I think the Asian Games moved on account of the Presidents Cup, so it is possible. And I think if Tom Kim had to pick between those two events, it would have been impossible, so I'm glad they moved it."

Cho Minn Thant said there was a clash of schedules between the Presidents Cup and the Asian Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim has previously had a chance to secure a special exemption from military service at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

On that occasion, any medal would have been enough for Kim. However, he finished four shots short of the bronze medal for his country.