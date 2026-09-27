Going into the final day of the Presidents Cup, the International side find themselves ahead and on-course to lift the team title for the first time since 1998.

As of writing, the Internationals sit three points clear of the US side, with a 10.5-7.5 score, meaning they need five points from the 12 Sunday singles to wrap up the prestigious trophy.

Team International need to get to 15.5 points to claim the Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, the three point margin has been down to the International's great play but, according to US captain, Brandt Snedeker, it's the way he's managed his team that has been the negative aspect for the American's trailing.

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Speaking on Saturday night, the 45-year-old was asked to elaborate on the mistakes made as the US team look down the barrel of defeat.

"I tried to work my tail off to put these guys in the best situation possible, and I don't think I've done a very good job this week to be where we are right now," stated the captain.

"They look to me to put them in the best position where they're comfortable. I hold myself to a high standard. I don't think I've done the best job for them in that room.

"They've given me everything I could possibly ask for, and I've just got to figure out ways to get these guys in better situations. I don't think I've held up my end of the bargain.

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"The guys have done everything I've asked of them so far. I think we've got a great match for tomorrow. I think we've got a great lineup here. I'm excited about what the guys can bring tomorrow...

"I give the International Team a lot of credit. They played fantastic the last -- especially today. Yesterday they played great. I was really proud of the way our guys kind of hung in there today.

"It was tough. The golf course was tough, and the guys really hung in pretty well."

There have been a lot of stand-out performances from players at the Presidents Cup, with the likes of Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim registering three points for the Internationals.

In the American camp, meanwhile, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has two wins and one loss going into the singles on Sunday and, despite the positive record, was left out of Saturday afternoon's foursomes action.

Many questioned the move by Snedeker, but the American explained his decision after Sunday's singles draw was revealed.

"I had some ideas about Scottie. (He) puts the world on his shoulders, and he puts his whole team on his shoulders and takes a lot on. I was really trying to get him some energy for tomorrow. I know tomorrow is going to be a big day," stated Snedeker.

"It's obviously a tough decision, really hard decision to sit out the best player in the world and probably one of the best players I've ever seen in person. I just want to put him in the best situation tomorrow to go out there and have a great day and get some rest."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, Scheffler will face Nico Echavarria in the fourth match of the afternoon, with Snedeker knowing what his US side needs to do to avoid defeat for the first time in 28 years.

"It just looks like trying to get these guys together, playing the kind of golf I know they're capable of.

"I feel like we had a really good practice session up here... I feel like a team reflects their captain and, to this point, I haven't held up my end of the bargain.

"We've got to get our heads down tonight and come out and work hard tomorrow. I know what kind of person I am. I know how hard I've worked to be in this position. I know what kind of guys we have on that team.

"These guys are going to fight and claw tomorrow. They're going to go out there and give it everything they've got.

"I'm so proud of them to be in the situation we're in. We've got a great game plan for tomorrow. These guys are studs. We're going to get them out there and get them going tomorrow."