How Many Fans Are There At Le Golf National For The Olympic Games?
The Paris Olympic committee has released the number of available tickets for each day of the men's and women's golf events, which are expected to be sold out
As golf returns to the Olympic Games for the third time since a 112-year hiatus, 120 players are gearing up for a crack at landing a gold medal at Le Golf National.
The Olympic course - named L’Albatros - is located in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, 25 miles (41km) from the Olympic Village in Paris, and has hosted many prestigious golf tournaments since it opened in 1991, including the DP World Tour's annual Open de France.
Meanwhile, it also welcomed the 2018 Ryder Cup - won by Team Europe - following its renovation in 2016.
And from August 1-4, plus 7-10, Le Golf National will stage the Olympic golf events as eight of the top-10 male players and 17 of the top-20 female competitors do battle in four days of stroke play.
The national training facility for the French Golf Federation was built to be a natural amphitheater, with each hole surrounded by mounds and hills which aid the viewing experience for fans.
The 2018 Ryder Cup in particular was said to have generated a raucous atmosphere throughout as Team Europe dominated 17.5-10.5 in the biennial contest. 270,000 people crammed in back then, but there will be far fewer spectators in attendance for August's individual tournaments - despite a sell-out being expected by organizers.
Paris 2024 has allotted 30,000 tickets per day for both competitions, putting it in the lower half in relation to attendance figures at the four men's Majors and likely out in front when it comes to the five women's versions.
While Le Golf National's natural landscape limits the need for grandstands, there will be one around the 18th green which has a seating capacity of 1,700.
Otherwise, the number of people out watching on course each day will outweigh that of The Masters - which sees a reported 90,000 total patrons flood through the gates all week at Augusta National.
The Open Championship is thought to be the highest-attended of all the men's Majors as it has regularly welcomed more than 250,000 fans in recent years, while the US Open saw an estimated 225,000 and the PGA Championship somewhere in the region of 200,000 during 2024.
Exact attendance figures are tougher to find for all five women's Majors, but we do know the AIG Women's Open attracted over 50,000 fans for 2023.
Paris 2024 should see a modern record for attendance figures at an Olympic golf event, however, with extremely low totals to beat in the previous two iterations. More than 6,000 spectators were reportedly at Rio de Janeiro Olympic Golf Course for the opening day of action back in 2016 while no fans were allowed to watch in person five years later at the Tokyo Olympics.
How Many Fans Are At The Paris 2024 Olympic Golf Events?
30,000 tickets a day were released by Paris 2024 for both the men's and women's four-day golf events. With a sell-out expected by organizers, up to 240,000 spectators could be in attendance at Le Golf National.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
