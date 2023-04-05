‘How Did You Get In Here?' - Spoof Video Pokes Fun At 2016 Masters Winner Danny Willett

Popular golf impressionist Conor Sketches (real name Conor Moore) has returned with another hilarious video in the build-up the 2023 Masters. This time, the setting for the Irish impressionist’s fun-poking is the Champions Dinner.

That means while favourites including Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy don’t appear this time, we are treated to brilliant comedic cameos from his versions of the likes of Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Player, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. There's also a surprise appearance from 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, and not just for viewers!

Brilliant from @ConorSketches 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/5Jm7fBJ4RuApril 4, 2023 See more

After Woods introduces Masters champion Scheffler to make a speech, the fun gets going, with a sly dig at LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. However, it’s when Mickelson – more vocal in the sketch than he apparently had been in real life – appears that things move up a notch. He makes a bet with fellow LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia, which finishes with a brilliant one-liner at the Spaniard's expense.

Like the comic’s previous video, released to coincide with Netflix docu-series Full Swing, there’s another nod to the rift between Reed and McIlroy, albeit far more subtly, before Willett gets involved, much to the surprise of the other guests, and the annoyance of a quietly seething Jordan Spieth.

After that, a predictably cartoonish DJ weighs in with his one, albeit hilarious, contribution. Still, it’s one more than Moore’s take on Bubba Watson, whose appearance is still somehow side-splitting despite being wordless. During the sketch there are also regular interjections from Player, who's instrumental in the whole event predictably descending into chaos.

Last year, the impressionist offered a brilliant alternative take on some of the “greatest” moments from the tournament. This year’s effort proves that, in the 12 months since, he’s lost none of his comedic touch on the subject of the Augusta National Major.