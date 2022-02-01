How Can I Play Pebble Beach?

Pebble Beach Golf Links is widely regarded as one of the most stunning courses in the world. Situated on California’s Monterey Peninsula and overlooking the Pacific’s rugged Carmel Bay, the course has hosted several US Opens, including Tiger Woods' famous 2000 victory. Meanwhile, it hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and First Tee Open annually.

By anyone’s standard’s Pebble Beach is one of the most revered courses on earth. But how can you play it? Despite its stellar reputation, playing a round at Pebble Beach is not as difficult as you might imagine. That’s because the course is open to the public.

The easiest way to reserve a tee time is to book a stay at Pebble Beach Resorts. You can book a slot up to 18 months in advance if you’re staying at The Lodge at Pebble Beach or The Inn at Spanish Bay. Another option is to book a room at the resort’s Casa Palmero hotel, which allows you to reserve your slot 12 months in advance.

In all three cases, that’s plenty of time to work on your game before tackling the course, including its legendary par 5 18th running parallel to the Pacific. The resort recommends you reserve your tee time at the same time you’re booking your stay.

If staying at the resort is out of the question, you can still reserve a tee time. However, you’ll be taking a chance on availability as you can only reserve your slot 24 hours in advance. In particular, open slots for any more than one player are likely to be a rarity so close to your round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The resort’s busiest months are April through November, so if you’re not a guest, the best time to try to reserve a tee-time is during the off-season. Not surprisingly, green fees aren’t cheap. If you’re a guest at the resort, they’re between $575 and $595. For non-guests, the fee is the same, but there’s an additional cart fee of $45. If you plan to stay at one of Pebble Beach’s resorts, it’s also not for the budget-restricted, with rates ranging from $870 to $7980 per night.

You can make a reservation inquiry to stay at the resort via the Pebble Beach website or over the phone. If you’re not staying at the resort, phone them to book a tee time.

