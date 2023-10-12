How Can I Buy The Nike Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott Golf Shoes?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you love your golf shoes then you will undoubtedly have seen videos and images of the upcoming collaboration between Nike, Air Jordan and rapper Travis Scott.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' Golf Shoes The shoes are available to buy on the 13th October but given the hype around these shoes we don't expect them to be on sale for very long. This link, through Snkrs and then the app, allows you to be notified when the shoes on go on sale.

The shoe in question is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' being released on 13th October at Nike, the Snkrs app and select stockists globally with people like Tony Finau posting videos of unboxing them. But how can you or I get a pair? Well it may be tricky...

The best way is probably via the Nike Snkrs app at 8.00am (BST) on the 13th where you can enter into a draw for the shoes. If you are lucky, you win, if you are not, you won't, simple as that really. Additionally there are a whole load of other retailers doing raffles on the shoes as well so best to sign up to as many as possible to stand the best chance! That being said the chances of winning are very slim indeed as there have been rumors that there are only 10,000 pairs available, and given the millions who want it, the likelihood is slim.

Before the 13th, one store in the UK found an ingenious way to ward off resellers - drive the ball over 200 yards. Retailer Trendy Golf is hosting an ‘exclusive pick-up experience’ for would-be buyers on Friday, October 13 at one of Pitch London’s sites - a golfing simulator experience for those in England’s capital city.

Anyone who wished to purchase the shoe via the golf gear retailer needed to enter into a raffle and hope their name was one of the lucky 72 pulled out. Those who won the chance to attend this special event have to complete a task which is - drive the ball 200 yards or more, or 150-plus if the participant is female, from two separate attempts in front of a simulator.

Should the player be successful, only then will prospective purchasers be able to claim the stylish golf sneakers and take them home in a commemorative shoe design tote bag.

Now of course not everyone got into this raffle successfully, yours truly signed up and didn't have a hope and neither did a few more of the Golf Monthly team. So how can we still get a pair? Well apart from getting lucky through the Nike website and/or Snkrs app, or getting extremely lucky with a raffle or draw, the options are very limited. What is clear is it looks like the shoes are going to sell out very very quickly and we also expect the reselling market to be intense, and expensive too.

So what's the hype really about? Beyond Scott's involvement in the collab, the neutral olive-green colorway combined with the black and cream finish looks awesome. It also features a number of design changes to make it suitable for the course, such as the traction on the sole.