Pitch Perfect - Is This The Ultimate Indoor Golf Experience?

The indoor golf scene may just have had its biggest shakeup yet. Pitch’s new venue nestled down quiet Meard Street in Soho, which opened in spring, takes the best elements of a traditional club and reshapes them to create an enhanced golfing experience. With nine playing bays featuring cutting edge Foresight technology alongside world class coaching, a bar with extensive menu and social lounge, the venue is a golfing sanctuary from the outside world in the heart of the West End.

Soho is the second site under the Pitch brand from co-founders Elliot Godfrey and Chris Ingham, who thought the location provided the perfect opportunity to prove the brand concept and test an alternative demographic to their existing City site, before rolling out further venues across the UK. Combined, the sites boast 17 bays and nine PGA professionals, three of whom are in Golf Monthly’s Top 50 Golf Coaches. While each Pitch is a golfer’s paradise, Godfrey's vision has always been to create venues that feel more like a sleek Soho hangout space than traditional clubhouses through carefully curated design and music reflective of the club’s vibe.

Growing The Game

This energy has filtered into a series of events and collaborations designed to create inclusive communities and grow the game. Led by Pitch’s COO Jessica Ormrod, the Pitch Purpose events connect over 100 women in Pitch Soho monthly, each leaving with new friends to play golf with. Ormrod partnered with Mia Baker on these events, who’s parallel vision and profile as a leading female golf influencer has helped build the community. Other events include partnerships with the PGA Tour on an event designed to address how golf can broaden its outlook, which attracted leading personalities within the sport, as well as a recent event with fashion brand J.Lindeberg discussing ‘The Modern Golfer’, and a panel discussion ‘Demystifying Golf’ at Pitch City with Black British Golfers.

Pitch Purpose events connect over 100 women in Pitch Soho monthly (Image credit: Pitch )

The communities aren’t only inclusivity led at Pitch; their loyal member base is formed of golfers from beginner to professional with a common drive to build their game around convenient, technology led practice. With most coming straight from the office for an hour’s lesson or practice, members have unlimited Academy bay bookings, which for those who utilise it means visits can net down to less than £10 per session. Meanwhile, all equipment is provided, with a set of TaylorMade’s new Stealth clubs in each bay. Whilst the Pitch brand evolves to give golfers of all abilities and backgrounds more access to the game, they place a strong commitment on improving visitors’ performance through all in-club Academies. Members also receive complimentary guests, use of all venues, unlimited off-peak usage which is all day until 5pm, 10% drinks discount and Mashie golf clubs membership.

A Pitch member gets some practice in and takes advantage of Foresight technology (Image credit: Pitch )

Then of course, you have the superb golf course graphics that allow you to visit Pebble Beach, Spyglass and Turnberry in an afternoon. All this whilst an ice-cold drink is delivered to your bay along with a menu of international cuisines. Golf is undoubtedly evolving, and Pitch is at the forefront both in terms of technology and social environment that makes all feel comfortable and welcome.

Introducing venue number three

Golfers in East London are in for a treat with the announcement of a brand new golf venue opening in Canary Wharf in the new year. This addition to the already successful venues in the heart of the city promises to bring top quality golfing to the area, opening up the game to even more players.

Pitch isn't just a place to work on your golf game (Image credit: Pitch )

The new venue will feature a range of facilities, including world class simulator technology, putting green, a pro shop and a club fitting specialist. The venue will also offer a number of services to make golfing more accessible for everyone. Coaching sessions with top PGA professionals will be available, as well as top of the range golf clubs and equipment. There will also be a bar and restaurant, providing the perfect place to relax and enjoy a post-round drink. The new venue set to open in the new year, and promises to be every bit as popular as the other two Pitch sites.

So, does Pitch offer the ultimate indoor golf experience? It's great fun, that's for sure. Pop down and decide for yourself - that would be our advice.